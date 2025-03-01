Will Buffalo Bills retain their most underrated free agent?
Ty Johnson has quietly become one of the most efficient running backs in the NFL. As a free agent this offseason, Buffalo Bills' general manager Brandon Beane should be prioritizing the re-signing of one of the most underrated players in the league.
In his second season as a Bill, Johnson recorded 213 rushing yards, 284 receiving yards, and four touchdowns on just 59 touches. 14 of his 18 receptions moved the chains for a first down. Per Pro Football Reference, of all players with at least 40 rushing attempts, Johnson had the highest rushing success rate at 65.9%.
Expected points added, or EPA, measures how well a player performs relative to expectation. The top RBs in EPA from 2024 were Jahmyr Gibbs, Derrick Henry, James Cook, Saquon Barkley...and Ty Johnson. Among all backs, Johnson had the highest receiving EPX score, measuring explosive plays while factoring in efficiency.
What doesn't show up in the box score or in advanced metrics is how good Johnson is as a blocker. He only touched the ball 59 times in 2024, but was on the field for 316 snaps. The Bills trust him to protect Josh Allen and pick up blitzers, especially on third down to relieve Cook from his early-down duties. While adding 113 snaps on special teams, Johnson is truly a do-it-all player.
So what would is cost to re-sign a unique, dynamic player like Johnson? Spotrac lists his market value at just $2.7 million per year on a two-year deal. This would make him the 27th highest paid back in the league, with many teams taking advantage of cheap rookie contracts. Over the Cap's valuation is even lower, estimating his market value at $1.723 million. If Beane can really lock up Johnson for a number this low, it seems like a no-brainer.
Regardless, Johnson should have interest on the open market if he were to reach March 10 without a new deal. While these internet cap experts aren't always correct in their projections, the Bills should do whatever they can (within reason) to retain one of their most valuable and underrated assets on the team.
