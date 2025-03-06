Bills tabbed top landing spot for DK Metcalf at seemingly steep price
Six years ago, a healthy segment of Bills Mafia was calling for the beloved Buffalo Bills to draft wide receiver DK Metcalf.
As it turned out, the Bills drafted underwhelming offensive lineman Cody Ford with the sixth pick in Round 2 while Metcalf fell to the Seattle Seahawks at No. 64 overall. Following a long wait, however, the Bills may have a second chance at getting the physical, field-stretching receiving threat that would only help NFL MVP quarterback Josh Allen.
On Wednesday, multiple reports confirmed that Metcalf, who is also apparently seeking a new contract, has asked for a trade from the Seahawks. With the Bills in the market for a difference-making wide receiver, naturally, the speculation began immediately.
CBS Sports writer Bryan DeArdo examined the four veteran wide receivers headed toward divorce with their current teams - Metcalf, Davante Adams, Christian Kirk, Tyler Lockett - and suggested the best landing spots for each player. He paired Adams with the Green Bay Packers, Kirk with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Lockett with the Las Vegas Raiders. Meanwhile, Buffalo was tabbed as the best fit for Metcalf with the cost to acquire him approximated at "2025 first-round pick, contract extension of $93 million over three years."
"We'll keep this short and sweet. Metcalf wants to play for a contender, and the Bills need a receiver who can help them get past the Chiefs and the rest of the AFC. Similar to Adams and the Packers, Metcalf and the Bills seem almost too good to be true. Time will tell if that is ultimately the case, but if it were to come to fruition, the Bills would indeed supplant the Chiefs as AFC's early frontrunner," said DeArdo. "It's hard to fathom the possibility of Metcalf catching passes from Josh Allen, the league's reigning MVP who is coming off the best year of his career. But if the stars do happen align, Metcalf and Allen could be a rerun of the historic partnership that Randy Moss and Tom Brady enjoyed when they became teammates in 2007."
RELATED: Bills' GM Brandon Beane hints another 'Stefon Diggs' type move is possible
The 27-year-old Metcalf gained at least 900 yards receiving in each of his six NFL seasons to date. The two-time Pro Bowl has 48 touchdown receptions in 97 career games.
Metcalf averages 14.4 yards per catch while Bills receivers accounted for 11.9 yards per reception in 2024.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —