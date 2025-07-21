Bills' Quarter-Century Team: No-brainer Josh Allen leads the offense
The Buffalo Bills have played 25 years of football this century. Following 17 seasons of a seemingly endless playoff drought, the franchise was saved, and now Buffalo is regarded as one of the best teams in the league.
Throughout the franchise's ups and downs this century, the team has seen its fair share of stars, highlighted by this quarter century team. The offense consists of one QB and one TE, two RBs, three WRs, and a starting five on the OL. Kicker and kick returner will also be listed in this half of the exercise. Starting with quarterback, it should be no surprise who's leading the charge under center.
QB: Josh Allen (2018-24)
Allen already has an argument for greatest QB in franchise history, so greatest of the century is a shoe-in for the reigning MVP.
RB: Fred Jackson (2007-14)
Jackson is third all-time in Bills rushing yards, trailing two Hall of Famers in Thurman Thomas and OJ Simpson. He never had the flashiest box score, with just one season over 1,000 rushing yards. Still, he was the engine for some pretty bad offenses during his career and finished with over 1,000 scrimmage yards five times in his eight years with the Bills.
RB: LeSean McCoy (2015-18)
Three Pro Bowls in four seasons for 'Shady', McCoy helped Tyrod Taylor lead an offense that eventually broke the drought.
This was a tough decision between McCoy and Travis Henry, with both backs spending four seasons with Buffalo. Henry barely beat out McCoy in rushing yards and touchdowns (by a difference of 35 yards and two TDs), but McCoy nearly lapped Henry in receptions and receiving yards, giving him the edge.
WR: Eric Moulds (2000-05)
The first four years of Moulds' career took place prior to the year 2000, so they aren't considered in this exercise. Still, his last six seasons provide more than enough production to justify his spot in the starting lineup, earning two Pro Bowl nods and a second-team All Pro selection for his efforts.
494 receptions and 6,161 yards are both the most by a Bill since 2000, while his 30 touchdowns ranks third behind the other two WRs to be featured on this team.
WR: Stefon Diggs (2020-23)
Producing arguably the greatest four-year stretch by a Bills WR, Diggs wasted no time making his mark in the franchise history books. His first season set Bills single-season records with 127 receptions and 1,535 yards, leading the league in both categories.
During his time in Buffalo, he racked up 445 receptions, 5,372 yards, and 37 touchdowns, along with four Pro Bowls and a first and second-team All Pro selection.
WR: Lee Evans (2004-10)
This century, Evans is first for the Bills in receiving touchdowns, second in receiving yards, and third in receptions, rounding out a very obvious WR trio for Buffalo's quarter century team. His 377 receptions, 5,934 yards, and 43 touchdowns all rank top-five in franchise history.
TE: Dawson Knox (2019-24)
Despite Buffalo's storied history, one weak-spot in the franchise records is at tight end. The Bills have never had a top-tier TE, but Knox's longevity gives him enough production to hold the receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns title for his position this century.
His 2021 and 2022 campaigns saw the Ole Miss product eclipse 500 yards, earning him a Pro Bowl nod in '22, but every other season has seen Knox in a complimentary role for the offense.
OT: Dion Dawkins (2017-24), Jason Peters (2004-08)
Dawkins has gone from an above-average left tackle to one of the best in the NFL over the last few seasons, earning four consecutive Pro Bowl nods for his contributions on one of the best lines in the league.
A future Hall of Famer, Peters will mostly be remembered for his 11 years spent in Philadelphia. However, his time in Buffalo still featured two second-team All Pros and two Pro Bowls
OG: Ruben Brown (2000-03), Richie Incognito (2009, 2015-17)
Similar to Moulds, the first five years of Brown's career aren't considered for this exercise, but his four Pro Bowls and two second-team All Pro appearances this century are more than enough to make the team.
After being waived by the Rams in December of 2009, Incognito joined the Bills to start three games, before signing with Miami that offseason. He'd make his way back to Buffalo in 2015 following a league suspension, where he made three-straight Pro Bowls and PFF's 2015 All Pro team.
C: Eric Wood (2009-17)
Wood only earned one Pro Bowl during his nine year career, but he started 120 games at center or guard in his career, which he spent entirely with Buffalo. His consistency in the middle of the offensive line was one of the bright spots for the franchise in the early 2010s.
I considered Mitch Morse for this spot, but he also had one Pro Bowl during his time with the Bills, which was four seasons and 43 starts shorter than Wood.
K: Rian Lindell (2003-12)
Buffalo's point leader this century, Lindell has the most field goals and extra points made of any kicker not named Steve Christie.
KR: Terrence McGee (2003-12)
McGee earned two second-team All Pro selections for his work as a returner, while holding the franchise records for kick returns, kick return yards, and kick return touchdowns. He also has the longest kick return in Bills history. An easy choice for the quarter century team.
