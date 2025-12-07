Bills great calls out Brandon Beane for failing Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills once again watched Josh Allen play Superman during their Week 14 showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Facing off against Joe Burrow, who has had his way with the Buffalo defense, Allen is feeling the pressure. Figuratively and literally.

MORE: ESPN apparently believes Bills have zero defensive talent

The offensive line has had issues keeping Allen comfortable in the pocket, and he's also struggling to find anyone open. That was evident on the first touchdown of the game, which was a ridiculous pass from Allen to Khalil Shakir.

That 11-yard touchdown was made by Allen scrambling around, then firing the ball between two defenders.

Former Bills RB calling out GM Brandon Beane

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen hands the ball off to running back LeSean McCoy. | Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images

Shortly after Allen fired that pass to Shakir, a former Buffalo running back took his frustration to social media. LeSean McCoy, who spent four years with the Bills, said Brandon Beane has to get a wide receiver since Allen has to do "unbelievable" things for the offense to succeed.

It’s unbelievable the things JOSH ALLEN has to do for his offense to get busy…. BRANDON BEAN(GM) next year get him some WR please — LeSean Shady Mccoy (@CutonDime25) December 7, 2025

McCoy, who played with Allen during the quarterback's rookie season, had 3,814 yards rushing and 25 touchdowns with the Bills. He added another 1,334 yards and five touchdowns on 175 receptions.

The former second-round pick knows what a complete team looks like. Not only was he part of some successful organizations during his six seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, but McCoy finished his career with the Kansas City Chiefs.

He wasn't heavily utilized during those final two seasons, but won two Super Bowls while playing for one of the toughest dynasties the league has ever seen. Buffalo has the quarterback to compete with such a dynasty, but it needs to improve the help around Allen to reach their potential.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —