ESPN apparently believes Bills have zero defensive talent

So much has been made about the struggling Buffalo Bills' offense this season. They don't run enough. Josh Allen is asked to do too much. The receivers can't get open against man-to-man.

If you listen to ESPN, however, offense is where all the skill is for the Bills.

In its annual rankings, ESPN names the NFL's "best" player at 109 unique, specific categories. Not, for example, just the league's best quarterback, but more so the best deep thrower, scrambler and pocket poise.

Allen, not surprisingly, won a couple of niche categories: "Strongest Arm" and "Top Dual Threat." Writes ESPN:

"Allen's 409 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns lead all quarterbacks, and his 2,832 passing yards rank ninth. He has continued to make game-changing plays for the Bills this season."

Allen's main offensive weapon - running back James Cook - also got his flowers on the list, winning "Most Elusive Runner." Says ESPN:

"Cook combines his lateral speed and vertical burst to cut down defensive pursuit angles on the edges or in the open field. His total of 1,228 rushing yards is second most in the league, and his 29 carries of 10 or more yards rank third."

Left tackle Dion Dawkins also is recognized for "Best OL Handwork."

"Dawkins has a stout punch that slows down edge rushers, and he's also a well-schooled technician," ESPN writes. "His 96.4% pass block win rate leads all offensive tackles."

The Bills' defense, got nary a mention.

Buffalo and its apparently non-skilled defense will try to slow down Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium.

