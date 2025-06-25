Bills' All-Time Top 10 Wide Receivers: Hall-of-Famer Andre Reed isn't No. 1
Today's NFL and its fans have become enamored with the wide receiver position. Everyone is concerned about 40 times, and how big their hands are, or the length of their arms, and while these can be important factors, production is what matters most. Can they get it done on the field and make the plays when called upon?
The Buffalo Bills have a long history of excellent wide receiver play. From the 60s to present day, including a couple of NFL Hall of Famers, and some on the Bills' Wall of Fame.
Here are the Top 10 Bills wide receivers in team history.
10. Bob Chandler
9. Cole Beasley
8. Frank Lewis
7. James Lofton
6. Lee Evans
Receivers 6 through 10 include a second-team All-Pro in Cole Beasley, and two Pro Bowl recipients, Frank Lewis and James Lofton. Lofton is also a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and if we consider his entire career outside of Buffalo, he's easily a top-five receiver.
5. Stevie Johnson
4. Stefon Diggs
3. Elbert Dubenion
These three players span very different times in Bills history. Stevie Johnson was the best receiver during the Bills' drought years, and who knows what could have been if he had better quarterback play. Stefon Diggs is the unquestioned most talented receiver to play alongside quarterback Josh Allen. Elbert Dubenion was instrumental during the Bills' AFL title days in the 60s, and a member of the Bills Wall of Fame.
2. Andre Reed
Reed played an incredible 15 seasons with the Bills and amassed more than 13,000 receiving yards, 941 receptions, and 86 touchdowns. He was a seven-time Pro Bowl and voted second-team All-Pro twice. Reed was inducted into the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014 and is a member of the Bills Wall of Fame.
1. Eric Moulds
Moulds isn't, and likely will never be, voted into the NFL Hall of Fame, but that doesn't mean he isn't Hall of Fame material. In his 10 seasons with the Bills, he totaled more than 10,000 yards, 675 receptions, and 48 touchdowns. He ranks number two in Bills history in just about every receiving category and did it with six different starting quarterbacks. He earned three Pro Bowls and two second-team All-Pros.
