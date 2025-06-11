Shaq Thompson signing could spell end for Bills fourth-year linebacker
The Buffalo Bills did very little this offseason at the linebacker position, leading up to the start of mandatory minicamp this week. They didn't sign any new linebackers at the beginning of free agency, nor did they draft anyone at the position. One can technically consider Michael Hoecht a linebacker, but he was brought in primarily as an edge rusher.
On Tuesday, Buffalo made a move. The Bills signed former Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson to a one-year deal. Head coach Sean McDermott is familiar with Thompson from their days in Carolina, and know very well what he's capable of.
"But when you talk about a player that can play more than one position, you talk about a player that can help create a certain toughness or bring a certain toughness with him, a nastiness to a defense, to a team, he’s all about the right stuff as a player and a person," said McDermott.
The addition of Thompson means he'll be fighting for a spot on the Bills roster, where the Bills' Top 3 is solidified with Terrel Bernad, Matt Milano, and Dorian Williams. After those three are Baylon Spector, Joe Andreessen, and Edefuan Olofoshio. Andreessen and Olofoshio are young second-year players.
This could mean the end for Spector, who is set to begin his fourth season with the Bills. Spector's career is littered with injuries, and when on the field, he has been somewhat of a liability. Speaking of injuries, McDermott announced that Spector was not participating in minicamp at the moment due to another injury.
Thompson is coming off a couple of significant injuries himself, and how he bounces back will determine if Spector's career continues with the Bills going forward or not. There is no question that Thompson is the better talent; that's not close, but how much of that talent has the injuries taken from him is the question that will be answered over the next few months.
