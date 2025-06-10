Bills Central

4 Bills additions already on chopping block ahead of minicamp

Despite being signed for the 2025 season, the Buffalo Bills won't be able to keep everyone around

Ronnie Eastham

In this story:

The Buffalo Bills return over 84 percent of their 2024 roster, and for a team that just missed making it to the Super Bowl, that's a good sign.

Instead of examining the returning players that we know well, let's talk about some of the unknowns amongst the new additions. The Bills brought in a handful of free agents, who are expected to help fulfill the organization's Super Bowl aspirations.

A handful of these incoming free agents may already be on the chopping block, due to competition from other free agents and the 2025 rookie class. The Bills have 90 players on the roster, and will have to cut that number down to 53 before the start of the season.

Here are four new additions that could already be in jeopardy of losing their spot on the team.

S Darrick Forrest

There hasn't been much said all offseason about Forrest since he was signed to a one-year deal worth over $1.33 million. All the talk this offseason seems to surround second-year player Cole Bishop, but the Bills also drafted Jordan Hancock. With Taylor Rapp and Damar Hamlin on the roster as well, Forrest could find it difficult to make the team's 53-man roster. If the Bills were to release Forrest, they would incur a dead money hit of only $167,500, but save over a million on the 2025 cap.

DT Larry Ogunjobi

Ogunjobi was immediately hit with a six-game suspension, only days after it was reported that he was signing with the Bills. Since then, the Bills drafted two defensive tackles, T.J. Sanders and Deone Walker. The Bills also recently added Marcus Harris and signed Casey Rogers to the mix. If rookie Sanders plays well, coupled with Ogunjobi's pending suspension, the Bills could choose to move on before the season starts.

CB Dane Jackson

The Bills struggled late last season and in the playoffs with their cornerback depth. Christian Benford was injured early against the Chiefs, and in a three-point game, Benford could have been the difference. The Bills don't want to get caught again in this position, and have 10 corners going into mandatory mini-camp. With draft additions Max Hairston and Dorian Strong added to the roster, Jackson could be on the way out.

WR Laviska Shenault

Shenault was one of Brandon Beane's early free agent signings, but the Bills later drafted a receiver in the seventh round, and subsequently brought Elijah Moore on board. The Bills typically keep five receivers, which doesn't leave Shenault much room to get on the 53-man roster. The one thing that could save him is a perceived return ability, but he's only had 25 career kickoff returns, so it's a small sample size. He's played with three different teams and been targeted only 20 times in the passing game over the last two years.

