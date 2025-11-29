Buffalo Bills legend reminds Keon Coleman 'you can be gone quick'



A Buffalo Bills legend provided some sage advice for Keon Coleman this week.

Andre Reed enjoyed a Hall of Fame career with the Bills, during which he became fellow HOFer Jim Kelly’s favorite target within the vaunted Buffalo passing game during the team’s run to four straight Super Bowls in the 1990s. Now, Reed is hoping to spread some of the knowledge he gained during his time in the NFL in order to help Coleman take the next step as a professional.

During a recent podcast hit on Bleav in Bills with Adam Benigni and Sal Maiorana, Reed delved into what he believes has prevented Coleman from reaching another level of performance in his second NFL season.

“There’s something not connecting in there,” said the former Bills WR. “He’s got the talent out the yin yang. He’s a physical specimen. And he’s got to believe in himself that he can do that and he can make a big difference every single play if he wants to.”

Reed added, “And I think there’s a little disconnect in his brain right now where he, all this other off-field stuff and all this other stuff that is going on. And I believe that (Head Coach Sean McDermott) is trying to show him, by sitting down for two weeks, that this game can be good to you, and it can not be good to you. And you can be gone quick. And I hope he sees that. And I know he does.”

Coleman began the season as one of the Bills’ top targets in the passing game, but after being late to a team meeting leading up to a Week 11 meeting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, McDermott elected to bench the former second-round pick, his third time being disciplined in his young career, and the second time this season. He was also a healthy scratch this past week against the Houston Texans, but McDermott later revealed it was not due to discipline, but rather because the Bills were forced to prepare for Houston on a short week.

Reed is hoping Coleman’s inactivity over the past two weeks sent the 22-year-old a message.

“Instead of me just going after him and saying, ‘You’re not doing this, you’re not doing — I kind of just tried to level the playing field and said, ‘Hey, do the extra stuff,’” said Reed. “Go in early. Do some one-on-ones with every DB after practice for 20 minutes. Do all this stuff and show these coaches that Keon Coleman is here to make plays and help this team win.”

Coleman may get another chance to prove himself this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, as the Bills are dealing with a list of injuries at the WR position. Curtis Samuel was placed on Injured Reserve on Saturday due to knee and elbow injuries, and Joshua Palmer missed time throughout the week due to an ankle injury and is questionable to play on Sunday.

If he is indeed provided with a jersey on game day for the first time in three weeks, it would behoove Coleman to take Reed’s advice, keep his head down, do all the right things and continue to work himself back into the good graces of the coaching staff. Otherwise, he could be looking at a change of scenery this offseason.

