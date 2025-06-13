Brandon Beane revises critical take on Bills' TE Dalton Kincaid
It would be an understatement to say that Dalton Kincaid's second year in a Buffalo Bills uniform was unimpressive.
The "dropped" pass in the AFC title game has left a taste in the mouths of Bills fans that will be hard to get rid of. Add that to general manager Brandon Beane's end-of-season comments, and Kincaid should be more than ready to move on from 2024.
Shortly after the AFC title game, Beane said, "He's gonna have to continue to work on his play strength. He's not as built and muscular as, as let's just say, Dawson is, and so that's one of the nuances of this game, as young players is, you know, in college, you don't play 17 games plus playoffs. So, building your body up to withstand what it takes."
Even leading up to voluntary OTAs, a picture of Kincaid surfaced that appeared to show he hadn't bulked up and was looking skinnier than ever. That concern was later laid to rest when more revealing images and videos emerged. Said Beane of Kincaid this week, "He has definitely added strength and bulk. He's in a stronger position than he was at this time a year ago.”
Beane further expounded on his comments following the AFC title game, saying, "I think I was a little over critical. I could have probably done a better job." He continued to highlight that the injuries that Kincaid battled a season ago were a bigger issue than some may have thought.
The Bills concluded their three day minicamp, and Kincaid was one of the players who stood out, closing out the three days of practice in impressive fashion. He caught two in the corners of the endzone, with Taron Johnson in coverage on one, and Darrick Forrest the other. His third touchdown grab came against Taylor Rapp.
Is Kincaid poised for the breakout season that fans were expecting last year? Time will tell, but so far, it seems that he has healed from the injuries and is putting last year's struggles in the rearview mirror. The sky is the limit for the Bills' first-round tight end.
