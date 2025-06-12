Keon Coleman gives brutally honest response about his own rookie performance
Keon Coleman's rookie season got off to a solid start, but it didn't last.
Through the first eight games, the Buffalo Bills' second-round wide receiver recorded 21 receptions, 396 yards, and three touchdowns. Unfortunately, he suffered an injury to his hand on a Jordan Poyer hit in a Week 9 win over the Miami Dolphins.
Coleman missed the next four games due to the injury, and when he returned, he was a shell of himself from the first half. Over the final four games, he had 7 receptions on 21 targets, 139 yards, and one touchdown. During the playoffs, he was non-existent, hauling in only three receptions for 22 yards.
At the Bills' end-of-season press conference, Bills' general manager Brandon Beane said, "I would say, probably was a little disappointed in the return from injury. I did not see the same player down the stretch from a physicality, some of the things that he needs to use his size. Some of that is youth, some of that is, I’m not sure how many injuries he’s had to overcome in-season and come back."
Coleman and the Bills are back on the field conducting three days of mandatory minicamp, and following Wednesday's practice, the media had a chance to ask Coleman a few questions. When asked about his performance as a rookie, Coleman was very blunt in his response, "You wanna know exactly what I see? Man that s*** trash. You gotta be better."
It's clear that Coleman did a lot of self-assessing this offseason and spent some quality time in the weight and film room.
"Uh speed, uh technique, uh lifting, getting stronger, getting bigger, getting faster, uh putting mass back on, getting back swole, bro, so I can play physical and uh stuff," said Coleman.
One thing you don't hear players say very often is that it's not always about playing against the quarterback. Here is what Coleman said, "uh you really sometimes not even playing quarterback, you're playing the defensive coordinator. So, understanding his tendency to help you understand how the corner is going to play."
Is Coleman set up for a breakout season in 2025? Some analysts believe so, but many of the fans are still skeptical of what Coleman can bring to this offense. Often citing his speed and struggles to create separation as significant shortcomings that will prevent him from ever becoming anything more than what we saw in year one. We'll know when the new season kicks off in a few months.
