All-Time Buffalo Bills' Top 100 Players: 80-71
The Buffalo Bills have a long history of great players, and putting together a Top 100 wasn't easy, and there are players that won't make the list, yet strong arguments can be made.
Still, the list we put together includes players who are certainly deserving and earned their way into the Top 100.
Here is the third installment of Bills' Top 100 Players, ranking 80 to 71.
80 — Jim Ritcher, OL (1980-93)
79 — Sherman White, DE (1976-83)
In eight years with the Bills, Sherman White recorded 38 sacks, ranking 11th in team history. The Bills drafted Jim Ritcher in the 1980 draft. He would go on to play in 203 games, third in team history. He was a two-time Pro Bowl player and earned second-team All-Pro in 1991.
78 — Nate Clements, CB (2001-06)
77 — Eric Wood, C (2009-17)
Eric Wood was selected 28th overall by the Bills in the 2009 NFL Draft. He went on to play nine outstanding seasons in Buffalo, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2015. Nate Clements finished third in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting and earned Pro Bowl honors in 2004. Clements had 23 interceptions in his six years with the Bills.
76 — Cordy Glenn, OT (2012-17)
75 — George Saimes, S (1963-69)
Saimes was a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro during his seven seasons in Buffalo. The Bills made Glenn the 41st pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. He took over at left tackle as a rookie, starting 77 of the 78 games he played.
74 — Ron McDole, DE (1963-70)
73 — Phil Hansen, DE (1991-2001)
Hansen put together a stellar 11-year career, recording 634 tackles and 61.5 sacks, which ranks third best in Bills history. Ron McDole earned Pro Bowl honors twice and was a first-team All-Pro in 1966. He was also a two-time second-team All-Pro.
72 — Eugene Marve, LB (1982-87)
71 — Booker Edgerson, CB (1962-69)
Edgerson recorded six interceptions as a rookie and was named to the All-AFL Rookie team.
He also earned Pro Bowl honors in 1965 and recorded a career 23 interceptions, tied for seventh in Bills’ history. Eugene Marve went on to start 74 games for the Bills and finished fourth in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting in 1962.
