All-Time Buffalo Bills' Top 100 Players: 90 to 81
The next ten players on the Buffalo Bills' All-Time Top 100 include five players from the playoff drought era, and four that are either still active on the Bills, or played with the team in the last few years.
Some of these players are still writing their stories and have the opportunity to climb the Bills' record books and solidify themselves as some of the best to play for the Bills.
Here is the second installment of Bills' Top 100 Players, ranking 90 to 81.
90 — Mitch Morse, C
89 — Spencer Brown, OT
Mitch Morse played for the Bills from 2019-2023, starting 77 games. He earned Pro Bowl honors in 2022. Spencer Brown already has 56 starts and has established himself as one of the top offensive tackles in the league. The Bills selected him in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
88 — Terrence McGee, CB
87 — Tyler Bass, K
The Bills selected Terrence McGee in the fourth round of the 2003 NFL Draft, and he would play his entire career in Buffalo. He was a two-time second-team All-Pro and known for his return skills. Tyler Bass was a sixth-round pick of the Bills in 2020 and is already fourth in Bills history for scoring and averages 7.9 points per game, the most of any Bills player in team history.
86 — Travis Henry, RB
85 — Matt Milano, LB
Selected in the second round of the 2001 NFL Draft by the Bills, Travis Henry piled up a combined 2,794 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2002 and 2003. He was voted to the AFC Pro Bowl in 2002. Matt Milano continues to be a leader on the Bills' defense. He was an All-Pro and Pro Bowler in 2022.
He has a chance to cement his legacy in Bills lore if he can put the injuries behind him.
84 — Marshawn Lynch, RB
83 — Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB
Marshawn Lynch was the 12th overall pick in the 2007 draft. In his first two seasons, he totaled over 2,500 yards from scrimmage and 16 touchdowns. He was voted to the AFC Pro Bowl in 2008. Ryan Fitzpatrick is one of the most beloved Bills players of all time. He ranks fourth and fifth in Bills history in touchdown passes and passing yards, respectively.
82 — Donte Whitner, S
81 — Mario Clark, CB
Donte Whitner was the eighth overall pick of the Bills in 2006. Whitner was known as a heavy hitter and recorded more than 100 tackles in two of his five seasons in Buffalo. Mario Clark, also a high draft pick, 18th overall in 1976, is sixth in Bills history with 25 career interceptions. He played 115 games in eight seasons with the Bills.
