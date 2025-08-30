Two former Bills named to Bleacher Report's Quarter-Century Team
Bleacher Report revealed their NFL All-Quarter-Century Team, with former Buffalo Bills Terrell Owens and Von Miller making the cut.
Owens was named a 2nd Team wide receiver, joining Julio Jones and Marvin Harrison. They trailed the trio of Randy Moss, Larry Fitzgerald, and Calvin Johnson, who all earned enough votes to be named to the 1st Team. According to Kristopher Knox, there was only one vote separating Megatron and T.O.
The Hall of Fame receiver spent one season in Buffalo, where he started all 16 games. His 2009 campaign included 55 receptions, 829 yards, and five touchdowns, along with 54 yards and a TD on the ground.
Miller was named a 1st Team edge rusher, along with JJ Watt and Julius Peppers. Knox mentioned the future Hall of Famer's eight Pro Bowls, two Super Bowls, and Super Bowl MVP, along with 129.5 career sacks.
The former Bronco and Ram spent three seasons in Buffalo, where he played in 36 games and registered 14 sacks, 41 combined tackles, and 48 QB pressures.
Several other ex-Bills were mentioned as being in consideration for a 1st, 2nd, or 3rd Team spot, including Frank Gore and Marshawn Lynch at RB, and Jason Peters at LT
