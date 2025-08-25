'Incredible dude' Joey Bosa has been 'welcome addition' for Bills
It's his 10th season as a professional, but there's been a lot of newness for Buffalo Bills' defensive end Joey Bosa this summer.
For the first time, Bosa is on an NFL team not named the Los Angeles Chargers, but adjusting to a new culture hasn't been a problem for the five-time Pro Bowl defensive end.
“Obviously, a little nervous, first time meeting everybody, trying to find my place, find some guys to talk to this and that, but they've really made it easy, a lot of outgoing people here. But yeah, it's fun," said Bosa last week after the Bills' final training camp practice in Orchard Park.
The 30-year-old Bosa, who was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, has been healthy throughout the summer, flashing the potential boost he can bring to the pass rush this season. Arguably even more importantly, Bosa has fit in seamlessly on and off the field.
“Joey Bosa is an incredible dude. He wants to assimilate to what we're doing. If he makes a mistake, it weighs on him heavily. He doesn't want to let his teammates down, so it's been really cool," said defensive coordinator Bobby Babich. "I think that's the most unique thing that you don't know about Joey Bosa, and he's been a welcome addition."
Bosa recorded at least 10.5 sacks four times in his first six NFL seasons before injuries started to limit his availability. He looked good, however, toward the end of last season and in his lone preseason game action this summer against the New York Giants.
“I appreciate Joey's focus. I appreciate how much he loves the game and that he likes being here," said head coach Sean McDermott. "He's really easy to coach. It's not, he's got very little ego at all, if any."
Thus far, it sounds like the Bills made the right move at defensive end this past offseason.