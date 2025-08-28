Josh Allen's top target reveals likely status for Bills' season opener vs. Ravens
He suffered the injury during the Return of the Blue & Red practice on August 1, and it wasn't his first time.
Buffalo Bills' wide receiver Khalil Shakir experienced the same high ankle sprain early last season, and it cost him only one full game.
"Literally, the same exact thing happened last year, Baltimore, whatever week that was. Same exact thing and timeline was a lot faster. It just kind of depends," said Shakir after Wednesday's post-cutdown practice in Orchard Park.
Shakir left the Week 4 game in Baltimore, and he was inactive for the Week 5 loss to the Houston Texans. The Bills eased him back during the Week 6 win over the New York Jets, and, by Week 7, Shakir was a full go again. He went on to finish as the Bills' leader in both receptions (76) and receiving yards (821) over a 15-game sample.
This time around, the Bills and Shakir had the luxury of still being in training camp when the injury occurred, so the cautious approach was a no-brainer.
Now, four weeks later, the Bills' initial 53-man roster is set, preparations are underway for the September 7 home opener against the Baltimore Ravens, and Shakir is back at practice.
"It felt great. Obviously, there was a plan put in place from the moment it happened," said Shakir 11 days before the Bills kick off the Sunday Night Football slate against the Ravens.
The prevailing sentiment is that the missed time shouldn't have a negative effect on Shakir due to his familiarity with quarterback Josh Allen and the offense.
"I think Josh is very, very confident with Shakir. Let's just start there. I know he's missed the most time. He's working his way back now. And I think those two guys, you know, not long after he got here, there was just a natural feel," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane.
On Wednesday, Shakir and Allen were back at it in Orchard Park, preparing for Week 1.
"I mean even just today, doing routes on air, it was right back to where we were. There was no missteps or anything like that. If cent good to be back out there running around and catching the ball from him," said Shakir, who has a career 75.2 catch percentage.
The Bills' most reliable target is back.
