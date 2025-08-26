Bills Central

Ex-Buffalo Bills' starting CB signs one-year contract to remain in AFC East

Former Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas has found a new home and it's in the same division.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas.
Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
After months on the open market, former Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas has found a new home, and it's with a Bills division rival.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Douglas is signing a one-year, $3 million deal with the Miami Dolphins. The signing comes just hours before the 53-man roster cuts deadline.

"Miami has been in talks with Rasul Douglas since before the trade of Jalen Ramsey, viewing him as their best option to come in and play. On cut-down day, they get a deal done," Rapoport wrote.

Douglas signing with the Dolphins comes after he had reportedly rejected multiple offers from Miami throughout the offseason.

The contract amount with Miami amounts to a significant drop for Douglas, who previously played on a three-year, $21 million deal, which he signed in 2022 with the Green Bay Packers.

Douglas was traded to the Bills from the Green Bay during the 2023 campaign and was a revelation for Buffalo that year.

Douglas posted the best coverage numbers of his career in nine games with the Bills in 2023, giving up a completion rate of 51.3 percent and a passer rating of 38.6 when targeted.

Rasul Douglas in coverage
Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (7) makes a catch against Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas (31) during the second quarter in a 2025 AFC divisional round game / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

However, the wheels came off for Douglas last season after his completion rate and passer rating allowed jumped to 72.9 percent and 122.0, respectively. That explains his seemingly weak market.

Despite all that, Douglas has an opportunity to start in Miami, where the team has major issues at cornerback following the Jalen Ramsey trade.

Meanwhile, in Buffalo, the Bills have their own cornerback issues with Maxwell Hairston and Tre'Davious White both injured. Their statuses for Week 1 remain up in the air, although we could get clarity on cutdown day on Tuesday.

Douglas will get his first crack at playing his former Bills mates in Week 3, when Buffalo hosts the Dolphins at Highmark Stadium.

Rasul Douglas and Travis Kelce
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts as he talks to Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas (31) during the AFC Championship Game / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

