Where every Buffalo Bills' roster cut has landed since NFL deadline
In between their last preseason game and the NFL's August 26 roster cutdown deadline, the Buffalo Bills purged 35 players to meet the 53-man maximum.
Fifteen of the 35 released players currently hold spots on the Bills' practice squad. Cornerback Daequan Hardy, a 2024 sixth-round draft pick, initially signed a P-squad contract, but was subsequently released to make room for an outside addition.
After signing defensive end Andre Jones Jr. and cornerback Jalen Kimberon Thursday, Buffalo has a full practice squad, including a 17th member thanks to the exemeption for offensive tackle Travis Clayton's NFL International Pathway status.
Tweny-five of the 35 released players were subjected to waivers, but all went unclaimed. It was the second year in a row that no Bills' cuts were claimed by another NFL team.
In two mildly suprising developments, neither tight end Zach Davidson nor wide receiver KJ Hamler re-joined the Bills via the practice squad after being released. Both men held P-squad roles in 2024. Other former Buffalo practice squad players OL Mike Edwards and OL Richard Gouraige are still available on the open market.
Vetrans quarterback Mike White and wide receiver Laviska Shenault remain free agents, but will likely generate interest in the coming weeks.
Bills' Cuts (cleared waivers)
CB Zy Alexander (R) — Free Agent
Available
OL Jacob Bayer (R) — Free Agent
Available
QB Shane Buechele — Bills
Signed to Bills' Practice Squad
WR Deon Cain — Free Agent
Available
DE Nelson Ceaser — Free Agent
Available
LB Jimmy Ciarlo — Bills
Signed to Bills' Practice Squad
OL Travis Clayton — Bills
Signed to Bills' Practice Squad
TE Zach Davidson — Free Agent
Available after officially working out for the Giants (Aug. 28)
WR Grant DuBose — Free Agent
Available after released with injury settlement
OL Mike Edwards — Free Agent
Available
RB Frank Gore Jr. — Bills
Signed to Bills' Practice Squad
WR Stephen Gosnell (R) — Bills
Signed to Bills' Practice Squad
OL Richard Gouraige — Free Agent
Available
CB Daequan Hardy — Free Agent
Available after being released from Bills' Practice Squad
DT Marcus Harris — Free Agent
Available
DB Garnett Hollis (R) — Free Agent
Available
LB Keonta Jenkins (R) — Bills
Signed to Bills' Practice Squad
TE Keleki Latu (R) — Bills
Available
DT Zion Logue — Bills
Signed to Bills' Practice Squad
OL Rush Reimer (R) — Free Agent
Available
DT Casey Rogers — Free Agent
Available
DE Paris Shand — Free Agent
Available
TE Matt Sokol — Free Agent
Available
LB Edefuan Ulofoshio — Browns
Bills' 2024 fifth-round draft pick signed to Browns' Practice Squad
RB Elijah Young (R) — Free Agent
Available
Bills' Cuts (vested veterans)
OL Dan Feeney — Bills
Signed to Bills' Practice Squad
S Darrick Forrest — Free Agent
Available after officially working out for Colts (Aug. 28)
OL Kendrick Green — Bills
Signed to Bills' Practice Squad
WR KJ Hamler — Free Agent
Available
S Tre Herndon — Free Agent
Available
CB Dane Jackson — Bills
Signed to Bills' Practice Squad
DT Jordan Phillips — Bills
Signed to Bills' Practice Squad
WR Laviska Shenault — Free Agent
Available
QB Mike White — Free Agent
Available
WR Kristian Wilkerson — Bills
Signed to Bills' Practice Squad
