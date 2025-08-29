Bills Central

Where every Buffalo Bills' roster cut has landed since NFL deadline

The Buffalo Bills cut 35 players in recent days with 15 men subsequently signing practice squad contracts to remain in Orchard Park

Ralph Ventre

Aug 23, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore Jr. (20) celebrates with quarterback Shane Buechele (6) after he runs the ball in for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Aug 23, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore Jr. (20) celebrates with quarterback Shane Buechele (6) after he runs the ball in for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
In between their last preseason game and the NFL's August 26 roster cutdown deadline, the Buffalo Bills purged 35 players to meet the 53-man maximum.

Fifteen of the 35 released players currently hold spots on the Bills' practice squad. Cornerback Daequan Hardy, a 2024 sixth-round draft pick, initially signed a P-squad contract, but was subsequently released to make room for an outside addition.

After signing defensive end Andre Jones Jr. and cornerback Jalen Kimberon Thursday, Buffalo has a full practice squad, including a 17th member thanks to the exemeption for offensive tackle Travis Clayton's NFL International Pathway status.

Tweny-five of the 35 released players were subjected to waivers, but all went unclaimed. It was the second year in a row that no Bills' cuts were claimed by another NFL team.

In two mildly suprising developments, neither tight end Zach Davidson nor wide receiver KJ Hamler re-joined the Bills via the practice squad after being released. Both men held P-squad roles in 2024. Other former Buffalo practice squad players OL Mike Edwards and OL Richard Gouraige are still available on the open market.

Bills exploring additional kicking options, hints at trouble for Tyler Bass

Vetrans quarterback Mike White and wide receiver Laviska Shenault remain free agents, but will likely generate interest in the coming weeks.

Andre Jones Jr. (50) rushes
Nov 19, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders defensive end Andre Jones Jr. (50) rushes against the New York Giants during the first half at FedExField / Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Bills' Cuts (cleared waivers)

CB Zy Alexander (R) — Free Agent
Available

OL Jacob Bayer (R) — Free Agent
Available

QB Shane Buechele — Bills
Signed to Bills' Practice Squad

WR Deon Cain — Free Agent
Available

DE Nelson Ceaser — Free Agent
Available

LB Jimmy Ciarlo — Bills
Signed to Bills' Practice Squad

OL Travis Clayton — Bills
Signed to Bills' Practice Squad

TE Zach Davidson — Free Agent
Available after officially working out for the Giants (Aug. 28)

WR Grant DuBose — Free Agent
Available after released with injury settlement

OL Mike Edwards — Free Agent
Available

RB Frank Gore Jr. — Bills
Signed to Bills' Practice Squad

WR Stephen Gosnell (R) — Bills
Signed to Bills' Practice Squad

OL Richard Gouraige — Free Agent
Available

CB Daequan Hardy — Free Agent
Available after being released from Bills' Practice Squad

DT Marcus Harris — Free Agent
Available

DB Garnett Hollis (R) — Free Agent
Available

LB Keonta Jenkins (R) — Bills
Signed to Bills' Practice Squad

TE Keleki Latu (R) — Bills
Available

DT Zion Logue — Bills
Signed to Bills' Practice Squad

OL Rush Reimer (R) — Free Agent
Available

DT Casey Rogers — Free Agent
Available

DE Paris Shand — Free Agent
Available

TE Matt Sokol — Free Agent
Available

LB Edefuan Ulofoshio — Browns
Bills' 2024 fifth-round draft pick signed to Browns' Practice Squad

RB Elijah Young (R) — Free Agent
Available

WR Stephen Gosnell
Bills wide receiver Stephen Gosnell goes up for a high pass during position drills during day five of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Monday, July 28, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bills' Cuts (vested veterans)

OL Dan Feeney — Bills
Signed to Bills' Practice Squad

S Darrick Forrest — Free Agent
Available after officially working out for Colts (Aug. 28)

OL Kendrick Green — Bills
Signed to Bills' Practice Squad

WR KJ Hamler — Free Agent
Available

S Tre Herndon — Free Agent
Available

CB Dane Jackson — Bills
Signed to Bills' Practice Squad

DT Jordan Phillips — Bills
Signed to Bills' Practice Squad

WR Laviska Shenault — Free Agent
Available

QB Mike White — Free Agent
Available

WR Kristian Wilkerson — Bills
Signed to Bills' Practice Squad

Kristian Wilkerson (82)
Aug 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens (36) defends Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (82) during the second half at Soldier Field. / David Banks-Imagn Images

Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

