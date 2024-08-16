Matt Milano's injury replacement highlights his biggest improvement with Bills
As it almost always is, the rookie season was a necessary learning experience for Buffalo Bills linebacker Dorian Williams.
Selected at No. 91 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, the promising prospect did not miss a game but played only 20 percent of defensive snaps as he learned the intricacies of being a pro linebacker. Heading into Year 2, Williams has reportedly improved in an important facet of the game
"Just my whole understanding of the defense, understanding what offenses are trying to do to us. That's where you gotta take the biggest step here in the NFL is learning the ins and outs of that," said Williams after Thursday's joint practice against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Now, in the wake of the Matt Milano injury news, the Bills need Williams to show it on the field. Milano suffered a torn bicep earlier this week and won't be able to return until late November at the earliest. That means Williams is expected to step into a starting role as a sophomore.
"I feel ready. That's what we're brought here to do is to be the next man up, do our one-eleventh," said the Williams.
The 23-year-old Williams has already sought advice from the injured Milano, who has performed at an elite level after joining the team in 2017.
"Keep your eyes on your keys. That's something he always told me. That'll simplify everything is to keep your eyes on your keys and everything's gonna come right to you," said Williams.
Although a little sooner than expected, an incredible opportunity has come right to Williams, and the Bills need him to seize it.
