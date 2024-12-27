All-Pro cornerback endorses Josh Allen as 'no-brainer' NFL MVP
His opinion holds significantly more legitimacy than the blabbering faces on the TV screen.
Buffalo Bills' nickel cornerback Taron Johnson knows Josh Allen arguably as good as anyone on the roster. Johnson, who earned an All-Pro selection in 2023, and Allen are teammates for the seventh consecutive season. After selecting Allen at No. 7 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Bills used the No. 121 pick on Johnson and the two have been organizational staples ever since.
In addition to watching from the sidelines during games when the offense is on the field, Johnson, a high-level competitor in his own right, goes against Allen daily in practices.
From what he's witnessed this season, Johnson has labeled Allen as the unquestioned NFL MVP.
"He's played at a high level before this, but this is just unbelievable. I think it's a no-brainer," said Johnson.
Although Allen remains the betting favorite for the award, Baltimore Ravens' quarterback Lamar Jackson has closed the gap. Jackson leads Allen in a few statistical categories although voters have shown the tendency to consider much more than raw numbers. Furthermore, Allen's stats are far from shabby. Over 15 games, he has accounted for 4,063 yards of offense, 37 total touchdowns and only six interceptions.
Last year, Jackson won the MVP award while Allen finished fifth in the voting despite Allen accounting for 628 more pass yards and 15 more total touchdowns.
“There's definitely other years where I thought he deserved it, you know. But, this year, he's been so spectacular," said Johnson.
RELATED: Bills' Josh Allen confirms broken left hand report, addresses latest injury
With Allen leading the charge, Buffalo clinched its fifth straight AFC East title back on December 1 and has already surpassed its 2023 win total with two games remaining.
Meanwhile, Johnson has had a front row seat for the entirety of the Josh Allen experience, watching his fellow 2018 draft class member reverse the fortunes of an entire NFL franchise.
When Johnson has something to say about Allen, we should want to hear it.
