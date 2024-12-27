Josh Allen reveals what Bills are playing for on Sunday vs. Jets
The Buffalo Bills have something to play for against the New York Jets in Week 17, and quarterback Josh Allen claims he's focused on the task at hand.
While the Bills (12-3) can no longer overtake the Kansas City Chiefs (15-1) for the AFC's No. 1 seed, Allen and Co. need one more win to lock up the No. 2 seed. Although it no longer comes with a wildcard round bye, the 2 seed will guarantee Buffalo a second home playoff game should it advance to the divisional round.
"Locking up the 2 seed is the No. 1 priority. All that does is guarantee us two home playoff games. Again, you gotta win the first one to get the second one," said Allen. "All we're caring about is going out there this week and just trying to play good, sound football — our type of brand that we know we can play."
A win over the Jets on December 29 would also complete an undefeated home regular season record for the Bills.
"I think that's a precedent that Coach [McDermott] sets early on for everyone that gets here, defending our dirt," said Allen about the team's success at Highmark Stadium.
RELATED: Josh Allen appears on Bills' first Week 17 injury report
Should the Bills win the home finale, they will lock themselves into the 2 seed, and the result of their Week 18 matchup will no longer affect their playoff position. Allen, however, declined to look ahead to the January 5 game against the New England Patriots.
"We're focused on this week right now, Sunday, one o'clock," said Allen.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —