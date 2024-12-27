NBA legend reveals bold reason Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen should win MVP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been viewed as the front-runner to win the MVP award this season for quite a few weeks. However, there has been a recent push made by Lamar Jackson to compete for the prestigious honor.
Looking purely at the statistics, Jackson has had a better year. Due to that fact, there are many who are starting to flip to the idea that Jackson should receive the MVP trophy.
When talking about the situation, NBA legend Paul Pierce spoke out with a bold take.
He believes that Allen should win the MVP. Why does he believe that? Quite simply, because Allen has had to put in the work to be a front-runner for the award without having nearly as much help as Jackson has had.
During a recent segment on FSI's "Speak," Pierce made his argument on Allen's behalf.
“He is the unquestioned best player on his team and for them to win, he has to be at his best,” Pierce said. “Lamar has Henry to lean on.”
That is a great point from Pierce.
Having a threat on the ground like Henry has opened up both the passing game for Jackson, as well as his ability to pick up yardage on the ground. Allen has James Cook to work with, but his supporting cast is not nearly as dominant.
Allen has had to look the part of Superman at times to power his teams to wins.
Without Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens would still have a solid chance at being a contender. If the Bills did not have Allen, it would be a very different story.
It is going to be very interesting to see who the NFL decides to name the MVP this season. There is also a chance that they could decide that both players deserve recognition and announce a rare Co-MVP scenario.
Only time will tell, but Allen will look to dominate over the final two games of the season and make it very difficult for the NFL to give the award to Jackson over him.
