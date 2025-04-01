Bills Central

New Buffalo Bills safety gets strong endorsement from former head coach

The Bills got a safety who comes with a strong endorsement.

Randy Gurzi

Washington Commanders safety Darrick Forrest celebrates his interception with linebacker Jon Bostic
Washington Commanders safety Darrick Forrest celebrates his interception with linebacker Jon Bostic / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills  bolstered their secondary during NFL free agency this offseason when they signed free agent Darrick Forrest Jr., who spent the past four seasons with the Washington Commanders.

A fifth-round pick out of Cincinnati in 2021, Forest appeared in 40 games with 17 starts. While most of his experience came prior to the arrival of Dan Quinn, the current Washington head coach was impressed with what he saw from Forrest.

MORE: Bills named 'favorite team fit' for potential first round safety

Quinn, who led the Commanders to the NFC Championship Game in his first season with the franchise, spoke about his former player during the annual owner’s meeting. Quinn said that the Bills are getting a “really committed” safety who brings a physical presence.

Forrest joins a safety corps that includes Taylor Rapp, Damar Hamlin, and Cole Bishop. The Bills are likely going to add more names in the upcoming NFL Draft, but Forrest is in line for an increased role with Buffalo.

In 2024, he was primarily used on special teams and finished with 13 tackles.

Washington Commanders safety Darrick Forrest runs onto the field prior to the Commanders' game against the Falcons
Washington Commanders safety Darrick Forrest runs onto the field prior to the Commanders' game against the Atlanta Falcons at FedExField. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News