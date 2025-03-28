Bills Central

Bills royalty Jessica Pegula disses Dolphins after Hard Rock Stadium tennis win

Much like her family's NFL team, tennis star Jessica Pegula is winning in Miami

Ralph Ventre

Mar 27, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Jessica Pegula (USA) celebrates after match point against Alexandra Eala (PHL)(not pictured) in a women's singles semifinal on day ten of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium.
Mar 27, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Jessica Pegula (USA) celebrates after match point against Alexandra Eala (PHL)(not pictured) in a women's singles semifinal on day ten of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

Much like the Buffalo Bills, tennis professional Jessica Pegula is riding a win streak in Miami.

Making her third semifinal appearance in four years at the Miami Open, Pegula, the daughter of Bills' owner Terry and Kim Pegula, pulled out a three-set victory over upstart Alex Eala on Thursday night at Hard Rock Stadium.

By virtue of her win, Pegula, the No. 4 seed, will face No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka on Saturday, March 29 with the tournament title up for grabs in the Miami Gardens-located stadium that is the longtime home of the Miami Dolphins during NFL season.

Pegula acknowledged the familiarity of tournament venue following her quarterfinal victory over Emma Raducanu on Wednesday night.

"Thank you guys so much for coming out. I love playing here. I love playing at home. I love getting wins in the Dolphins' stadium, just saying. Sorry guys," said Pegula while chuckling. "I always play really well here. I really do, and you guys always come out and support me so much."

Jessica Pegula (USA) forehand
Mar 26, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Jessica Pegula (USA) hits a forehand against Emma Raducanu (GBR)(not pictured) on day nine of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The 31-year-old Pegula, who was born in Buffalo, currently holds the No. 4 world ranking on the WTA Tour. She is the second-highest ranked American behind only Coco Gauff.

RELATED: Micah Hyde's love for Buffalo Bills extends to family bedtime ritual

On the gridiron, Buffalo has won five of its last six games in Hard Rock Stadium with the lone setback coming by a two-point margin in September 2022. For what it's worth, the Bills were driving in Miami territory when time expired. In 2023, Buffalo won the regular season finale in Miami Gardens to overtake the Dolphins for the AFC East division title in the process.

Simply put, Buffalo has dominated the Dolphins since Sean McDermott. The Bills are 15-2 overall against Miami during that span, including a 6-2 mark at Hard Rock Stadium.

Now, it's up to Pegula to bring another Miami road win back to Buffalo.

quarterback Josh Allen (17)
Sep 12, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts after the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published |Modified
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/News