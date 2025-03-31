Bills Central

Brandon Beane implies Bills and James Cook not on 'same page' in contract talks

The Buffalo Bills' general manager said the organization's focus is now squarely on the NFL Draft as opposed to extending current players

Ralph Ventre

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook, carrying the ball, keeps low as teammate Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown blocks opening a spot for him during first half action at the Buffalo Bills divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 19, 2025.
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook, carrying the ball, keeps low as teammate Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown blocks opening a spot for him during first half action at the Buffalo Bills divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 19, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills entered the offseason with four prominent starters, all from their 2022 draft class, heading into the final year of their rookie contracts.

Wide receiver Khalil Shakir, linebacker Terrel Bernard and, most recently, cornerback Christian Benford all agreed to four-year extensions. Meanwhile, franchise quarterback Josh Allen, fresh off the NFL MVP award, and defensive end Greg Rousseau, who was set to play on his fifth-year option, received new contracts, too.

That leaves running back James Cook as the odd man out as of now, and it doesn't seem as if it will change anytime soon.

"I would say, his reps and him put it out there that we did talk, so I'm not sharing anything new. It didn't lead to anything as far as closing in on a deal, and, so we moved onto the guys we were more on the same page with," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane while addressing reporters the NFL owners' meetings on Sunday in West Palm Beach. "At this point, we're onto the draft. Once we got Benford done, and I don't see us doing any deals anytime soon. We're gonna focus on the draft, and getting our cap in order."

Brandon Beane podium
Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Coming off back-to-back Pro Bowl appearances and 1,000-yard rushing seasons, Cook went public with his desire for a $15+ million salary. Such a price tag places Cook amongst the top tier of NFL running backs, and the Bills don't appear willing to go that high at this point in time.

RELATED: Bills urged to pay RB James Cook with 'Super Bowl window' open

Beane cautioned, however, that although no deal is imminent, an agreement can still be reached down the road.

"Just because we don't have James signed today doesn't mean next year we can't get him done before he gets to free agency," said Beane.

James Cook TD
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) reacts after rushing for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published |Modified
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/News