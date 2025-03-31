Brandon Beane implies Bills and James Cook not on 'same page' in contract talks
The Buffalo Bills entered the offseason with four prominent starters, all from their 2022 draft class, heading into the final year of their rookie contracts.
Wide receiver Khalil Shakir, linebacker Terrel Bernard and, most recently, cornerback Christian Benford all agreed to four-year extensions. Meanwhile, franchise quarterback Josh Allen, fresh off the NFL MVP award, and defensive end Greg Rousseau, who was set to play on his fifth-year option, received new contracts, too.
That leaves running back James Cook as the odd man out as of now, and it doesn't seem as if it will change anytime soon.
"I would say, his reps and him put it out there that we did talk, so I'm not sharing anything new. It didn't lead to anything as far as closing in on a deal, and, so we moved onto the guys we were more on the same page with," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane while addressing reporters the NFL owners' meetings on Sunday in West Palm Beach. "At this point, we're onto the draft. Once we got Benford done, and I don't see us doing any deals anytime soon. We're gonna focus on the draft, and getting our cap in order."
Coming off back-to-back Pro Bowl appearances and 1,000-yard rushing seasons, Cook went public with his desire for a $15+ million salary. Such a price tag places Cook amongst the top tier of NFL running backs, and the Bills don't appear willing to go that high at this point in time.
RELATED: Bills urged to pay RB James Cook with 'Super Bowl window' open
Beane cautioned, however, that although no deal is imminent, an agreement can still be reached down the road.
"Just because we don't have James signed today doesn't mean next year we can't get him done before he gets to free agency," said Beane.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —