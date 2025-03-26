Micah Hyde's love for Buffalo Bills extends to family bedtime ritual
He established himself as part of the fabric of the Buffalo Bills' franchise upon his arrival in 2017.
Whether or not he ever makes it onto the Wall of Fame, retired safety Micah Hyde is likely to be remembered by this generation as an all-time Buffalo Bill.
After playing out his rookie contract for the Green Bay Packers, Hyde spent the last eight seasons of his NFL career trying to bring a Super Bowl title to Orchard Park.
He started his tenure as a defensive leader for the team that ended Buffalo's 17-year playoff drought in Sean McDermott's first season as head coach. After that 2017 campaign, Hyde seemingly embodied the "playoff caliber" mentality that became the organization's mantra during a run of six consecutive double-digit win seasons that began in 2019.
While earning All-Pro honors on the field, Hyde also became popular within the local community that he so earnestly embraced. He established a charity softball game that has become an annual springtime tradition downtown.
Unsigned for much of the 2024 season, the 34-year-old Hyde left for perfect San Diego weather for one more Buffalo winter and joined the Bills practice squad as a mentor to the defensive backfield.
Hyde, who currently resides in Southern California, hung up his cleats for good after the season, but his connection to the Bills is as strong as ever. Appearing on WGR's Extra Point Show for a 21-minute interview with Sal Capaccio, Hyde hit on a variety of topics and bluntly expressed his appreciate for Bills Mafia.
“To give me that last chance to go back just meant the world to myself and my family," said Hyde.
Hyde and his wife, Amanda, are the parents to two young children, one boy and one girl.
RELATED: Former captain's wife reveals what differentiates Bills from other NFL teams
"We say good night to our kids every night. We say, 'I love you,' and they say, 'Go Bills.' That's where we're at," said Hyde. "We're forever going to be Bills fans. We just love Western New York."
Hyde started all 95 of his regular season appearances for Buffalo in addition to nine playoff starts. He totaled 417 tackles, 16 interceptions, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries for the Bills in regular season play.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —