Bills Central

Bills' free-agent CB publicly celebrates Christian Benford's mega payday

The Buffalo Bills' team culture was on full display in the cornerbacks' room on Saturday

Ralph Ventre

Dec 31, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas (31) and cornerback Christian Benford (47) celebrate a turnover against the New England Patriots with linebacker Terrel Bernard (43) in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium.
Dec 31, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas (31) and cornerback Christian Benford (47) celebrate a turnover against the New England Patriots with linebacker Terrel Bernard (43) in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
In this story:

Whether or not his Buffalo Bills career will continue remains to be seen, but free agent cornerback Rasul Douglas is behaving as if he were still on the roster.

After appearing in an Instagram post wearing Bills gym shorts on a treadmill earlier in the week, Douglas was one of the first players to publicly congratulate cornerback Christian Benford for reaching an agreement that will keep the 2022 sixth-round draft pick in Buffalo for four extra years.

"CB 🤙🏿 . My brudda 🔥🔥🔥🔥," said Douglas in an X post shortly after the news broke.

While the Bills and Benford reportedly agreed on a four-year contract extension worth $76 million, the 30-year-old Douglas remains on the open market after starting opposite Benford for the past 1.5 seasons. After joining Buffalo via trade midway through the 2023 campaign, Douglas made 24 regular season starts while totaling 87 tackles, four interceptions, two fumble recoveries and 1.0 sack.

RELATED: NFL analyst suggests Bills' starting CB solution was on 2024 roster

Christian Benford (47) and Rasul Douglas (31) work together
Jul 24, 2024; Rochester, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerbacks Christian Benford (47) and Rasul Douglas (31) work together during training camp at St. John Fisher University. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Although he's yet to find a suitor, Douglas carries an estimated $11.9 million market value according to Spotrac. It's unclear how much his price may have dropped in the past month, but it's unlikely the Bills are interested in renewing the aging veteran for more than a modest price.

In addition testament to Buffalo's team culture, Douglas's online gesture suggests that the New Jersey native has thoroughly enjoyed his Bills tenure and wouldn't mind coming back. Of course, it takes two willing parties to tango and the price tag could wind up as a deterrent for Buffalo brass.

Rasul Douglas tackle
Sep 12, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas (31) tackles Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/News