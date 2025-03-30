Bills' free-agent CB publicly celebrates Christian Benford's mega payday
Whether or not his Buffalo Bills career will continue remains to be seen, but free agent cornerback Rasul Douglas is behaving as if he were still on the roster.
After appearing in an Instagram post wearing Bills gym shorts on a treadmill earlier in the week, Douglas was one of the first players to publicly congratulate cornerback Christian Benford for reaching an agreement that will keep the 2022 sixth-round draft pick in Buffalo for four extra years.
"CB 🤙🏿 . My brudda 🔥🔥🔥🔥," said Douglas in an X post shortly after the news broke.
While the Bills and Benford reportedly agreed on a four-year contract extension worth $76 million, the 30-year-old Douglas remains on the open market after starting opposite Benford for the past 1.5 seasons. After joining Buffalo via trade midway through the 2023 campaign, Douglas made 24 regular season starts while totaling 87 tackles, four interceptions, two fumble recoveries and 1.0 sack.
RELATED: NFL analyst suggests Bills' starting CB solution was on 2024 roster
Although he's yet to find a suitor, Douglas carries an estimated $11.9 million market value according to Spotrac. It's unclear how much his price may have dropped in the past month, but it's unlikely the Bills are interested in renewing the aging veteran for more than a modest price.
In addition testament to Buffalo's team culture, Douglas's online gesture suggests that the New Jersey native has thoroughly enjoyed his Bills tenure and wouldn't mind coming back. Of course, it takes two willing parties to tango and the price tag could wind up as a deterrent for Buffalo brass.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —