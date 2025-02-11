Buffalo Bills issued major challenge from popular analyst
The Buffalo Bills enter the NFL offseason just a piece or two away from the elusive Super Bowl appearance that they have been chasing.
After making it all the way to the AFC championship game and coming up just short, the Bills are expected to be aggressive this offseason. They can taste a championship and simply haven't been able to get over the hump.
Many are urging Buffalo to make a move in the trade market for Myles Garrett or Cooper Kupp. Others think that they need to sign a splash player in free agency.
One popular sports analyst has a different opinion on the Bills.
Colin Cowherd has issued a major challenge to Buffalo. He thinks that the Bills need to draft better.
"Buffalo, Baltimore — draft better. Cincinnati, spend more money... To be the champs, you've got to physically beat the champs. That's what Philly did," Cowherd said.
He's simply not wrong. The Philadelphia Eagles have done an amazing job of drafting talent in recent years. Buffalo needs to follow that blueprint.
Looking at the needs, the Bills could use help on both sides of the football. They could use another weapon for Josh Allen, but they need more disruptors defensively too. Buffalo could go in quite a few different directions.
That being said, Cowherd's challnege needs to be carried out into reality. If the Bills truly want to take the next step and win a Super Bowl, they need to build through the draft.
In the 2025 NFL Draft, there are quite a few impact players that Buffalo could be in play for in the first few rounds. Should they end up hitting on each of their first three picks and bring in a few players who can play a role right off the bat, they'll have a much better chance to win in 2025.