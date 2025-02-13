Buffalo Bills projected to lose playmaker to Dallas Cowboys
The Buffalo Bills are entering a pivotal offseason. After coming up just one win short of the Super Bowl, they know a big move or two could put them over the top.
Where do the Bills need the most help? They could use another weapon for superstar Josh Allen and they could also use help in the defensive secondary and on the defensive line.
Most of the storylines will be about which players Buffalo could pursue adding. However, there is another storyline to keep a close eye on as well.
Amari Cooper is set to become a free agent this offseason. While the Bills acquired him ahead of the trade deadline with the goal in mind of him being a key playmaker for the offense, that never happened. Could he end up being a one and done in Buffalo?
That is exactly what Ian Valentino of The 33rd Team is predicting.
Valention believes that Cooper will end up leaving the Bills and reuniting with a former team. He has Cooper landing with the Dallas Cowboys.
"Dak Prescott and Cooper combined for a tremendous four-year stretch during which Cooper averaged just under 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns a season," Valentino wrote.
"While Cooper had some issues with drops before his stint in Cleveland, he was a better playmaker than Dallas had in years until CeeDee Lamb showed up. The opportunity to pair Cooper with Lamb again should be enticing and affordable."
During the entire 2024 season, Cooper ended up catching just 44 passes for 547 yards and four touchdowns. Those numbers have brought up major concerns about his future.
At 30 years old and turning 31 before the start of the 2025 season, is Cooper losing a step? That alone could force Buffalo to let him walk.
More than likely, Cooper will not be returning next year. It's unfortunate that things didn't work out, but the reality of the situation is that he did not make any kind of impact for the Bills.
Keep an eye on the Cowboys as a potential landing spot for Cooper this offseason in free agency.