Buffalo Bills projected to land sleeper weapon for Josh Allen
The Buffalo Bills are going to do everything they can to support reigning NFL MVP quarterback Josh Allen.
That's right, last night Allen received the NFL MVP award, narrowly beating out Lamar Jackson. Now, he simply wants to bring a championship to the Bills.
After coming up just one win short of playing in the big game this weekend, Buffalo is hungry to make improvements. It is widely expected that the front office will get aggressive this offseason.
Hopefully, the Bills are able to bring in a proven dynamic wide receiver for Allen. However, it would also be wise for Buffalo to target a playmaker for the star signal caller in the 2025 NFL Draft too.
No, the Bills would not have to spend a first or even second round pick on a receiver. There are plenty of intriguing options who will be available later than that.
Ian Valentino of AtoZ Sports has projected Buffalo to land a sleeper weapon for Allen. He has the Bills selecting Maryland standout wide receiver Tai Felton in the fourth round at pick No. 131.
Felton is coming off of a big-time 2024 season with the Terrapins. He caught 96 passes for 1,124 yards and nine touchdowns. Those numbers show a glimpse of his playmaking ability.
Buffalo would not be asking Felton to come in and be a huge playmaker in year one. He would be the kind of piece who the Bills would be targeting developing and putting on the field sparingly in his rookie season. Down the road, he could become a huge part of the offense.
AtoZ Sports has also offered a major comparison for Felton. They think he's a similar player to current New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave.
"Like Olave, Felton is a bit of a glider that can get up to top speed quickly," they wrote. "His lack of play strength and physicality could prevent him from being a top option for a passing offense, but his skill set should find a role. His speed, and route running upside should make him a hot commodity come April."
Granted, this would not be a guarantee for Buffalo. Felton would be a project, but the raw talent is there for him to become an impact player.
All of that being said, Felton put up big numbers during his final college season and would be well worth a look from the Bills if he's there in the fourth round.
