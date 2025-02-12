Buffalo Bills linked as suitor for Patrick Mahomes stopper
The Buffalo Bills are going to be one of the most interesting teams to watch around the NFL during the upcoming offseason. After coming up just one win short of the Super Bowl, they are expected to be very aggressive.
Josh Allen ended up winning the MVP award and with him in place the Bills are always going to be a contender. However, they need to make a few moves in order to get themselves over the hump.
What kind of moves do they need to target? Quite frankly, they need another weapon for Allen and then they need to make multiple improvements on the defensive side of the football.
Buffalo could use help on the defensive line, at linebacker, and in the secondary. There are a lot of players who they could target to make those improvements.
That being said, the Bills have been connected as a possible free agency fit for a Patrick Mahomes stopper.
Milton Williams was a huge part of the reason the Philadelphia Eagles dominated Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. In that game alone, he racked up four tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.
Each and every play, it seemed that he had a chance to get to Mahomes.
Heading into the offseason, he is set to become a free agent. Joe Cook of BuffaLowDown has suggested that Williams could be a fit for Buffalo this offseason.
"The Bills need help on the interior of their defensive line after they struggled this season," Cook wrote. "Much like off the edge, they need to find a way to generate consistent pressure from the interior as well and Williams can help that. He just racked up two sacks and a strip-sack in the Super Bowl against a stout Chiefs interior offensive line. Ed Oliver and Williams would form a nice pass-rushing duo from the interior."
Cook also revealed what a potential contract for Williams could look like.
"At just 25 years old, Williams is projected to fetch a three-year $36 million deal with a $12 million average."
Throughout the course of the entire 2024 season, Williams ended up with 24 tackles, five sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and a defended pass. At 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds, he was a consistent presence on the line and would be very welcome with the Bills.
Williams is 25 years old, which would make him a great long-term addition as well.
It will be interesting to see what Buffalo ends up doing this offseason. Williams may not end up being a target, but he could help the Bills beat Mahomes just like he did for the Eagles if they were to sign him.