Buffalo Bills again connected to Myles Garrett trade
Entering the NFL offseason, the Buffalo Bills are being talked about as a potential trade destination for Cleveland Browns superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett.
Following their loss in the AFC championship game, it's clear that the Bills have more work to do. Making a huge splash move for a player like Garrett would instantly take the Buffalo defense to the next level and would fix a lot of the issues that the unit had in 2024.
However, simply trading for Garrett would not be enough.
Buffalo will need to improve the offense around Josh Allen with another weapon for him. Defensively, the Bills could use more help in the secondary and a linebacker upgrade wouldn't be a bad addition either.
Garrett has been linked to Buffalo on multiple occasions already. He was linked again on Wednesday.
ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler has now stated that Garrett makes sense for the Bills.
"What became clear through the playoffs, however, is that Buffalo needs to add more true difference-makers to the roster," Fowler wrote. "Many around the league agree: Working a potential trade for Myles Garrett or another high-end pass rusher would make sense. The Bills need more edge prowess."
Adding Garrett would improve Buffalo's championship chances in a big way. He is a generational pass rusher.
During the 2024 NFL season with the Browns, Garrett played in all 17 games. He racked up 47 total tackles, 14 sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and a defended pass.
Simply having Garrett would improve the Bills' secondary. Opposing quarterbacks would be under much more pressure than Buffalo has been able to throw at them over the last couple of years.
Granted, there are a lot of teams around the league that would love to acquire Garrett. The Bills will have to be very aggressive if they want to bring him in and it would not be a cheap trade.