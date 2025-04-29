NFL playoff prediction gives Bills unbelievable odds in 2025
The Buffalo Bills have been dominating the AFC East for the past five seasons, winning the division every year since 2020.
Led by reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen, they’ve won at least 11 games in each of those season, and 13 games in three of the five.
That’s why it’s less than surprising to see Pro Football Network’s Kyle Soppe predict them as the winners of the East for the sixth year in a row. What is somewhat surprising is their playoff probability.
RELATED: Bills late-round selection praised as favorite pick from 2025 NFL Draft
Soppe gave Buffalo a 97.7 percent chance of making the playoffs. He touts their 35-7 record at home during their recent run as one of the prime reasons for the confidence.
”Behind the superpowers of Josh Allen, the Bills have been (and remain) in position to win the first championship in franchise history.” Soppe continues, “will they get there this season? Hard to say, but I see no reason to think they won’t again be in the mix. They are 35-7 at home over the past five seasons (two games better than any other team over that stretch) and benefit from an extra home contest this year.”
No matter how dominant Buffalo has been, this percentage is spectacular. For reference, the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs had an 88.2 percent chance and the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles are at 79.3 percent.
Of course none of this matters until the games are actually played, but these predictions suggest Buffalo fans will be jumping through several more tables in excitement this year.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —