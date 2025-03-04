Bills should prioritize extending key Josh Allen teammate
The Buffalo Bills have their own free agents to deal with this offseason, but this spring is still an opportunity to look at the future beyond the 2025 season.
Bills center Connor McGovern is under contract for the upcoming season, but his deal expires in 2026, and The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia believes that the team should re-sign him now instead of later.
"McGovern is their starting center, a position that the Bills have paid twice before and considers premium to an NFL roster. He’s a rock-solid, consistently good starter that the Bills likely wouldn’t have to break the bank to bring back on a long-term deal. His rapport with Josh Allen is also critical, as the two have an excellent working relationship," Buscaglia writes.
"Past all of that, McGovern remains firmly in his prime at only 27 years old. And while not the reason to get a deal done, the Bills would benefit from removing some dead cap from their 2026 ledger by signing McGovern to a new deal. McGovern has three void years on his current contract, with all the dispersed cap space ($4.8 million) coming due in 2026 if the team moves on. However, the Bills could save nearly $2 million in 2026 cap space by getting a deal done before, during or shortly after the upcoming season."
Center is arguably one of the most underrated positions on a football team. They get virtually none of the credit for anchoring one of the most important positions on the field. Stats don't show up in the spotlight, but the hard work goes a long way behind the scenes, especially for a quarterback.
Allen's MVP campaign likely wouldn't have been possible without McGovern's communication and consistency, making him a big part of the offense and team.
Re-signing him should be one of the priorities for the Bills as they embark on the offseason ahead.
