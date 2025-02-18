Bills Central

Bills must make big free agency decision on Josh Allen favorite

The Buffalo Bills have a critical choice to make in regards to Josh Allen's wide receivers this offseason.

Jeremy Brener

Aug 17, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) and quarterback Josh Allen (17) talk on the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Aug 17, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) and quarterback Josh Allen (17) talk on the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills will be seeking a true No. 1 wide receiver this offseason after trading Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans last spring, but almost every prolific offense needs key depth behind whoever that WR1 is.

Mack Hollins was signed as a WR4 and proved to be a key contributor throughout 2024, quickly becoming one of Josh Allen's favorite targets.

Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox listed Hollins as one of the top 50 free agents this offseason.

"Can wideout Mack Hollins replicate his 2024 success away from the Buffalo Bills and Joe Brady's offense? That's a question that a lot of teams will have this offseason. While Hollins was a fine complementary receiver in previous stops, he became a go-to target in Buffalo," said Knox.

"While Hollins' numbers (31 catches, 378 yards, 5 TDs) weren't overly impressive this past season, he was often Josh Allen's first choice when a big play was needed. At 31, he should have a few strong years left in the proverbial tank."

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) runs the ball.
Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

It remains to be seen if Hollins will be able to repeat his success next season, but there's a good chance that he could. The chemistry between him and Allen was a massive surprise for players who have only been together for one offseason, so there's a chance things could get even better in Year 2.

Hollins can't be the Bills' top receiver, but he needs to be there for Allen if whoever that No. 1 wideout is gets blanketed by a team's top cornerback.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mack Hollins celebrates a first down against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) celebrates a first down against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News