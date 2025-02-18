Bills must make big free agency decision on Josh Allen favorite
The Buffalo Bills will be seeking a true No. 1 wide receiver this offseason after trading Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans last spring, but almost every prolific offense needs key depth behind whoever that WR1 is.
Mack Hollins was signed as a WR4 and proved to be a key contributor throughout 2024, quickly becoming one of Josh Allen's favorite targets.
Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox listed Hollins as one of the top 50 free agents this offseason.
"Can wideout Mack Hollins replicate his 2024 success away from the Buffalo Bills and Joe Brady's offense? That's a question that a lot of teams will have this offseason. While Hollins was a fine complementary receiver in previous stops, he became a go-to target in Buffalo," said Knox.
"While Hollins' numbers (31 catches, 378 yards, 5 TDs) weren't overly impressive this past season, he was often Josh Allen's first choice when a big play was needed. At 31, he should have a few strong years left in the proverbial tank."
It remains to be seen if Hollins will be able to repeat his success next season, but there's a good chance that he could. The chemistry between him and Allen was a massive surprise for players who have only been together for one offseason, so there's a chance things could get even better in Year 2.
Hollins can't be the Bills' top receiver, but he needs to be there for Allen if whoever that No. 1 wideout is gets blanketed by a team's top cornerback.
