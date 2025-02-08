Bills Central

Did rogue AP voter effectively hand MVP to Bills' Josh Allen?

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen won the NFL MVP award on Thursday, the result of a very close race that included a controversial fourth place vote for Lamar Jackson.

Dec 8, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17)
In a shocking upset, Allen took home the MVP award Thursday at the NFL Honors awards show ahead of Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

In what was one of the closest votes ever for the MVP award, fans and media alike were more than surprised by the winner. Particularly since the same Associated Press voters who voted 30-18 to make Lamar Jackson 2024 1st Team All-Pro then turned around and awarded the MVP trophy to Allen. But it's been one vote in particular, by former NFL back-up quarterback Jim Miller, that has many confused and questioning just who should get a vote.

Overall, Allen received 27 first-place votes, 22 second-place votes and one third-place vote, finishing with 383 voting points. Jackson, a two-time MVP, had 23 first-place votes, 26 second-place votes and, curiously, the one fourth-place vote from Miller for a total of 362 points.

What so many would like to know is did Miller's inexplicable fourth-place-for-Lamar vote hand the MVP to Allen? The definitive answer is...no. Without getting into the mathematical weeds, essentially what happened is that an unheard number of AP voters -- at least seven! -- flipped their first-place All-Pro votes for Jackson over to Allen for the MVP.

So, yes, Miller putting Lamar at fourth for MVP (yet first for Offensive Player of the Year??) is strange. But so is a bunch of voters completely flipping their votes from the All-Pro balloting to the MVP race.

