Tom Brady voted for Lamar Jackson as MVP, while Jim Miller, a journeyman ex-QB with a career record 15-12 with 36 TDs in 31 INTs in his 6-year NFL career, voted Lamar 4th MVP and didn't vote him all-pro in 2019.



Remember what I told you about these scrub QBs turned analysts pic.twitter.com/9gjEmrP63G