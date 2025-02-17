Kansas City's Super Bowl loss could give Bills' Josh Allen the pass catcher he desperately needs
After a few devastating losses to the Chiefs, including this years AFC championship game, it's fair to say that most Bills' fans were happy to see Kansas City get shellacked by the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. But what they couldn't have known is that that loss may have also benefitted their Bills in a big way.
The Eagles Super Bowl blowout exposed weaknesses in the Chiefs roster, particularly along their offensive line, with the Eagles registering six sacks of Mahomes -- all of them with just a four-man rush. Not a single blitz.
As NFL free agency approaches, all teams are evaluating how to fill holes in their roster and where to spend cap space dollars. ESPN's Bill Barnwell noted in a recent article, "...[Chiefs] general manager Brett Veach might want to devote more resources to the offensive line and keeping star guard Trey Smith."
Which means the Chiefs may not be inclined to shell out unrestricted free agent dollars to keep wide receiver Marquis "Hollywood" Brown. A player it's been reported Josh Allen would very much like in the Bills' huddle.
Brown, a 1st round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2019, has had an up-and-down, injury hampered career. After asking to be traded out of Baltimore's run heavy offense he landed with the Arizona Cardinals and his college quarterback, Kyler Murray. After two seasons in which he totaled 118 catches for 1,283 yards and seven touchdowns with Arizona, the Chiefs signed Brown to a one year deal for $7 million, hoping he would help them to a Super Bowl three-peat. But Brown was hurt on the first day of fall camp, only coming back for the last two regular season games and playoffs.
However, with the Chiefs needing to spend tehir cap money elsewhere, plus the emergence of rookie WR Xavier Worthy in the role Brown would occupy, the Cheif's seem likely to let Brown go the highest bidder -- an amount Spotrac estimates to be at $8 million per year. A very affordable price tag, especially given Allen's rumored desire to bring the speedy field-stretcher to Buffalo.