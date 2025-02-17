Bills Central

Kansas City's Super Bowl loss could give Bills' Josh Allen the pass catcher he desperately needs

Chief's unrestricted free agent Marquise Brown could be a target to join Allen in the Buffalo huddle.

Brian Letscher

Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates after scoring.
Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates after scoring. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
In this story:

After a few devastating losses to the Chiefs, including this years AFC championship game, it's fair to say that most Bills' fans were happy to see Kansas City get shellacked by the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. But what they couldn't have known is that that loss may have also benefitted their Bills in a big way.

Patrick Mahomes
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Eagles Super Bowl blowout exposed weaknesses in the Chiefs roster, particularly along their offensive line, with the Eagles registering six sacks of Mahomes -- all of them with just a four-man rush. Not a single blitz.

RELATED: Will Buffalo use franchise tag for first time in Brandon Beane era?

As NFL free agency approaches, all teams are evaluating how to fill holes in their roster and where to spend cap space dollars. ESPN's Bill Barnwell noted in a recent article, "...[Chiefs] general manager Brett Veach might want to devote more resources to the offensive line and keeping star guard Trey Smith."

Which means the Chiefs may not be inclined to shell out unrestricted free agent dollars to keep wide receiver Marquis "Hollywood" Brown. A player it's been reported Josh Allen would very much like in the Bills' huddle.

Hollywood Brown
Feb 3, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown (5) talks to the media during Super Bowl LIX Opening Night at Ceasars Superdome. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Related: Chiefs convinced Bills, Josh Allen, are interested in $11 million pending free agent receiver

Brown, a 1st round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2019, has had an up-and-down, injury hampered career. After asking to be traded out of Baltimore's run heavy offense he landed with the Arizona Cardinals and his college quarterback, Kyler Murray. After two seasons in which he totaled 118 catches for 1,283 yards and seven touchdowns with Arizona, the Chiefs signed Brown to a one year deal for $7 million, hoping he would help them to a Super Bowl three-peat. But Brown was hurt on the first day of fall camp, only coming back for the last two regular season games and playoffs.

Hollywood Brown
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown (5) against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

However, with the Chiefs needing to spend tehir cap money elsewhere, plus the emergence of rookie WR Xavier Worthy in the role Brown would occupy, the Cheif's seem likely to let Brown go the highest bidder -- an amount Spotrac estimates to be at $8 million per year. A very affordable price tag, especially given Allen's rumored desire to bring the speedy field-stretcher to Buffalo.

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Brian Letscher
BRIAN LETSCHER

A Michigan native, Brian graduated from the University of Michigan in another century, where he earned a degree in economics and a Rose Bowl Championship ring while playing football for the Wolverines under Head Coach Gary Moeller. Brian went on to coach Division 1A football for several years before becoming a full-time writer and actor while maintaining an unhealthy interest in sports. He is currently developing a scripted television series, THOSE WHO STAY, based on a series of historical fiction articles he wrote about Bo Schembechler's Michigan football program as they struggle to unite and win the championship - which requires beating #1 Ohio State - during the tumultuous civil rights and anti-war movements of 1969.

Home/News