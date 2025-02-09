Bills Central

Josh Allen's Super Bowl commercial featuring University of Wyoming is a must-see

A University of Wyoming ad celebrating their hero alum, NFL MVP Josh Allen, was seen by millions on Sunday during the Super Bowl, continuing their long-standing appreciation for their successful alum.

Brian Letscher

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game.
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Josh Allen had to make his own way in the world of football and his alma mater, the University of Wyoming, celebrated that journey for millions to see on Sunday with a 30-second ad that aired during the Super Bowl.

Allen, from Firebaugh High School in northern California, was a barely recruited two-star quarterback out of high school and didn't receive a single Division I scholarship offer. Allen chose to attend Reedley College, a junior college, and after one season captured the attention of Wyoming's football staff.

While Allen started just two seasons for the Cowboys, he led them to two eight-win seasons and consecutive bowl games, success the program hadn't seen in several years. Allen's love for the Cowboys has always been apparent and this isn't the first time his alma mater showed their appreciation for his talent and contribution to their program, including after Allen was drafted 7th overall by the Bills in the 2018 NFL Draft.

As the commercial titled, "Where Real MVP's Are Made", produced in-house by UW's marketing team, says, “At the University of Wyoming, we’re the team that believes you can do anything. This is where underdogs come to shine and where real MVPs are made.”

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Brian Letscher
BRIAN LETSCHER

A Michigan native, Brian graduated from the University of Michigan in another century, where he earned a degree in economics and a Rose Bowl Championship ring while playing football for the Wolverines under Head Coach Gary Moeller. Brian went on to coach Division 1A football for several years before becoming a full-time writer and actor while maintaining an unhealthy interest in sports. He is currently developing a scripted television series, THOSE WHO STAY, based on a series of historical fiction articles he wrote about Bo Schembechler's Michigan football program as they struggle to unite and win the championship - which requires beating #1 Ohio State - during the tumultuous civil rights and anti-war movements of 1969.

Home/News