Josh Allen's Super Bowl commercial featuring University of Wyoming is a must-see
Josh Allen had to make his own way in the world of football and his alma mater, the University of Wyoming, celebrated that journey for millions to see on Sunday with a 30-second ad that aired during the Super Bowl.
Allen, from Firebaugh High School in northern California, was a barely recruited two-star quarterback out of high school and didn't receive a single Division I scholarship offer. Allen chose to attend Reedley College, a junior college, and after one season captured the attention of Wyoming's football staff.
While Allen started just two seasons for the Cowboys, he led them to two eight-win seasons and consecutive bowl games, success the program hadn't seen in several years. Allen's love for the Cowboys has always been apparent and this isn't the first time his alma mater showed their appreciation for his talent and contribution to their program, including after Allen was drafted 7th overall by the Bills in the 2018 NFL Draft.
As the commercial titled, "Where Real MVP's Are Made", produced in-house by UW's marketing team, says, “At the University of Wyoming, we’re the team that believes you can do anything. This is where underdogs come to shine and where real MVPs are made.”