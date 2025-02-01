Bills Central

Pro Football Focus names surprise choice for Bills best free agent signing of 2024

Buffalo GM Brandon Beane's 2024 free agent class wasn't the flashiest, and certainly had mixed results, but this Bills pass catcher met expectations and much more.

Dec 8, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane.
NFL free agency can be a roll of the dice. NFL general managers do their due diligence, watch the tape, talk to coaches and background checks but, the clock is ticking and they have to make a call. Bills general manager Brandon Beane knows this well and by all accounts has made some very good calls over his seven year tenure putting together the roster in Buffalo.

Last year saw the departure of Bills stalwarts Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, Gabe Davis and, of course, Stephon Diggs. Beane needed to find some talent -- particularly in the wide receiver room -- and he didn't waste any time. On back-to-back days in mid-March 2024, Beane signed Mack Hollins from the Falcons and Curtis Samuel from the Commanders. Given the contract details for both, the Bills got a steal -- Hollins.

So, given his onfield performance and off-field personality and unselfishness, it's not a surprise that Pro Football Focus named Mack Hollins their "Bills Best Free Agent of 2024".

Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mack Hollins (13).

Samuel was the splashier signing with a three year deal worth $28 million, while Beane signed Hollins to one year $2.6 million "prove it" contract. Hollins certainly did just that, turning in an excellent year in the Bills "everyone eats" offense. He went for 31 catches, 378 yards and a team-leading five touchdowns, including a huge one to keep them in the AFC championship game against the Chiefs.

Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) catches a touchdown.

In addition, Hollins, with his unique personality and willingness to block as well as catch, has become a favorite both in the lockerroom and among the passionate Bills Mafia.

The only mistake Brandon Beane made when he signed Hollins last year is that it was a one-year deal. Now Beane has to do it all over again - something the team and fans alike would say is a very good call.

