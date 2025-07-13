One of Sean McDermott's first draft picks tabbed Top 10 by NFL executives, scouts
In 2017, the Buffalo Bills used the latter of two second-round picks to select an offensive lineman out of Temple.
Eight offseasons later, Dion Dawkins was recognized by league executives, coaches, and scouts as a top 10 tackle in the NFL.
Coming in at No. 8, Dawkins was ranked as high as four and as low as "unranked", but ultimately improved upon his "honorable mention" ranking from last offseason.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler writes, "After years of close calls, Dawkins makes his Top 10 debut. Dawkins always has been a physical presence. Last year, the Bills saw him put it all together with consistent play in the run and the pass."
An AFC executive described Dawkins as "Just very steady, stayed healthy, great leader. I've just always liked him -- probably better football makeup than actual talent."
"He gets the job done consistently. He's physical and nasty," an AFC scout said.
According to Fowler, "Dawkins' pressure rate of 7.4% is the third best among left tackles since 2022, helping explain why Buffalo has signed him to two extensions since 2020.
Buffalo's right tackle, Spencer Brown, also received votes, but it wasn't enough to crack the top five honorable mentions. The Bills were one of six teams to have both starting tackles receive votes, joining the Eagles, Lions, Buccaneers, Chargers, and Vikings.
His talent as a steady presence protecting the blind side of Buffalo's franchise QB, as well as leadership on the field and in the community, make Dawkins very deserving of his Top 10 ranking.
