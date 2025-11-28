Head Coach Sean McDermott delivered some bad news while speaking on his weekly radio spot with WGR 550’s Extra Point Show on Friday morning.

During a brief conversation, McDermott revealed that both of the Buffalo Bills’ starting offensive tackles, Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown, will be out for Sunday’s matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers due to their respective injuries.

Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Dawkins, the team's starting left tackle, remains in the concussion protocol after sustaining a head injury during this past week’s game against the Houston Texans. Dawkins was evaluated for a concussion during the game against Houston and was cleared to return, but popped up on the team’s injury report on Wednesday and has not practiced all week.

Brown sustained a shoulder injury during the loss to the Texans, which forced him off the field, only for him to return later in the game. But on the Bills’ final drive of the Thursday night matchup, the ailment became too much for Brown to push through, and he was once again forced to the sideline for the remainder of the contest. He, too, has not practiced this week.

It will be the first game Dawkins has missed due to injury since the 2022 season, when he missed a Week 13 matchup due to an ankle ailment. Brown was held out due to an ankle injury in Week 11 of last season. This week will be the first game in five years that the Bills will move forward with two backup offensive lineman in their starting lineup.

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ryan Van Demark was tasked with filling in for both Dawkins and Brown after their respective exits, with Van Demark playing 17 offensive snaps during the loss. As both Dawkins and Brown are set to be absent for this week’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, expect Van Demark to slot in at one of the open tackle spots, while the team’s other replacement could be Tylan Grable, who recently had his 21-day window to return from Injured Reserve and will be questionable to play on Sunday.

Grable began the season on IR due to a concussion he sustained during the preseason and has not appeared in a game during the 2025 campaign. If he cannot play, rookie Chase Lundt may be the next man up. Whoever suits up on the outside of the Bills' front five, they will be taking on a tall task in the Steelers' defensive front, which currently ranks second in the NFL in pass rush win rate (46%).

In addition to Dawkins and Brown’s absences, McDermott revealed that wide receiver Curtis Samuel (knee/elbow) and linebacker Terrel Bernard (elbow) will also be out against the Steelers. Kickoff for Sunday's game is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium.

