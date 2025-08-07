Patriots' QB Drake Maye speaks out on being compared to Bills' MVP Josh Allen
These days, every NFL general manager not named Brandon Beane, is looking for the "next Josh Allen.".
Since the Buffalo bills' dual threat QB became one of the elites in the league, teams that don't have a franchise quarterback are looking for one, and Allen is often the ideal commodity.
The New England Patriots are hoping that second-year quarterback Drake Maye can become their Josh Allen. Maye had a solid rookie campaign, throwing for 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in 12 starts, and with basically no real weapons to speak of.
On the "Bussin’ with the Boys” podcast, Maye responded to the comparisons.
"You know he’s the MVP, I think the comparisons are, I got a lot of work to do with kind of being in the same stratosphere or atmosphere as Josh," said Maye.
RELATED: Sean McDermott still mulling QB Josh Allen's status for Bills' preseason opener
Maye's future is bright, and in 2025, the Patriots gave him someone that Bills fans are very familiar with, Stefon Diggs. They also added another receiver who is familiar with what Allen is capable of, Mack Hollins. Diggs and Hollins should make the Patriots' offense better this season, but the Patriots are a year or two away from potentially giving the Bills a challenge for the division.
Still, Maye might already be the second-best quarterback in the AFC East after Allen. Justin Fields has already been through two previous teams, now playing for his third. Tua is well, Tua, and won't be winning too many games in Miami in 2025.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI