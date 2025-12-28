Where does Bills' QB Josh Allen stand in NFL MVP race with two games remaining?

He will most definitely be a finalist for the fifth time in his career, but Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen is currently third in the race for the NFL MVP.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook's latest wagering odds, Los Angeles Rams' quarterback Matthew Stafford is the notable favorite to dethrone the reigning MVP.

Stafford carries -380 odds (one must risk $38 to win $10) followed by New England Patriots' quarterback Drake Maye at +300. Allen is a distant third with his chances dropping substantially this past week.

After moving as close as +450 heading into the Week 16 slate, Allen is now +3000 (30:1) to win the award for the second year in a row. Jacksonville Jaguars' quarterback Trevor Lawrence is one spot behind Allen in fourth on the board at +7500 odds. Chicago Bears' quarterback Caleb Williams is next at +15000.

Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback Jalen Hurts, Buffalo's Week 17 opponent, is a huge longshot at +50000 (500:1).

Following second, third and fifth place finishes, Allen finally captured the MVP last February. He's on pace to become the first NFL player ever to account for 40+ total touchdowns six straight seasons.

Allen has been as valuable as ever to the Bills' success this season. No Bills' receiver has more than 684 yards through 15 games. He thrived in the head-to-head comeback win over Maye and the Patriots in Week 15, passing for three touchdowns.

NFL MVP odds

Matthew Stafford (-380)

Drake Maye (+300)

Josh Allen (+3000)

Trevor Lawrence (+7500)

Caleb Williams (+15000)

