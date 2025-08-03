Sean McDermott still mulling QB Josh Allen's status for Bills' preseason opener
It's a game week for the Buffalo Bills with the preseason opener set for August 9 against the New York Giants at Highmark Stadium.
In what is the lone home exhibition on the Bills' summer schedule, and the last preseason game in the venue's history, some are wondering if starting quarterback Josh Allen will take the field for an offensive series or two.
"Yeah, we'll see. Still working through that. We'll see where that goes," said head coach Sean McDermott prior to the team's August 3 practice at St. John Fisher University.
Two days earlier, the Bills deployed Allen for warmups and 7-on-7 work before sitting the reigning NFL MVP during 11-on-11 team competition during the Return of the Blue & Red practice. It gave incumbent backup Mitch Trubisky, Mike White and Shane Buechele the opportunity to take added reps in front of the record crowd.
"We've got four quarterbacks in camp, a little bit unique in that regard. Just trying to take a look at these quarterbacks, Mitch, Mike and Shane, and give them the respect that they so have earned," said McDermott.
As for Allen, the 29-year-old likely won't benefit much, if at all, from preseason game action at this point in his career. With the entire offensive line returning, along with multiple key weapons, the quarterback is already highly familiar with his surroundings and the entire offensive operation.
For those hoping to see Allen take snaps when the Bills host the Giants on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET, examining recent history is one way to form a guess. In 2024, he started Preseason Game 1 at home against the Chicago Bears. Over eight snaps, Allen went 2-of-3 passing for 22 yards and added one
seven-yard scramble as the first quarter ran out. When the series resumed, Trubisky took over for the starter. It was Allen's only action of the 2024 preseason.
The Bills took an entirely different approach in 2023, sitting Allen for the exhibition opener at home against the Indianapolis Colts. He subsequently appeared in each of the next two games, logging 16 snaps on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers and 13 more at the Bears.
2025 Bills' Preseason Schedule
Week 1 (Aug. 9): Bills vs. Giants, 1 p.m. ET, Highmark Stadium
Week 2 (Aug. 17): Bills at Bears, 8 p.m. ET, Soldier Field
Week 3 (Aug. 23): Bills at Buccaneers, 7:30 p.m. ET, Raymond James Stadium
