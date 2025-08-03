Bills Central

Sean McDermott still mulling QB Josh Allen's status for Bills' preseason opener

The Buffalo Bills open their three-game preseason schedule on August 9 at Highmark Stadium, but will their MVP quarterback be in uniform?

Ralph Ventre

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen hands the ball off to running back James Cook during the Return of the Blue & Red practice at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Aug.1, 2025.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen hands the ball off to running back James Cook during the Return of the Blue & Red practice at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Aug.1, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
It's a game week for the Buffalo Bills with the preseason opener set for August 9 against the New York Giants at Highmark Stadium.

In what is the lone home exhibition on the Bills' summer schedule, and the last preseason game in the venue's history, some are wondering if starting quarterback Josh Allen will take the field for an offensive series or two.

"Yeah, we'll see. Still working through that. We'll see where that goes," said head coach Sean McDermott prior to the team's August 3 practice at St. John Fisher University.

Two days earlier, the Bills deployed Allen for warmups and 7-on-7 work before sitting the reigning NFL MVP during 11-on-11 team competition during the Return of the Blue & Red practice. It gave incumbent backup Mitch Trubisky, Mike White and Shane Buechele the opportunity to take added reps in front of the record crowd.

quarterback Josh Allen wears a red helmet
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen wears a red helmet, the only player wearing a red helmet, during the Return of the Blue & Red practice at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Aug.1, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"We've got four quarterbacks in camp, a little bit unique in that regard. Just trying to take a look at these quarterbacks, Mitch, Mike and Shane, and give them the respect that they so have earned," said McDermott.

As for Allen, the 29-year-old likely won't benefit much, if at all, from preseason game action at this point in his career. With the entire offensive line returning, along with multiple key weapons, the quarterback is already highly familiar with his surroundings and the entire offensive operation.

For those hoping to see Allen take snaps when the Bills host the Giants on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET, examining recent history is one way to form a guess. In 2024, he started Preseason Game 1 at home against the Chicago Bears. Over eight snaps, Allen went 2-of-3 passing for 22 yards and added one
seven-yard scramble as the first quarter ran out. When the series resumed, Trubisky took over for the starter. It was Allen's only action of the 2024 preseason.

The Bills took an entirely different approach in 2023, sitting Allen for the exhibition opener at home against the Indianapolis Colts. He subsequently appeared in each of the next two games, logging 16 snaps on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers and 13 more at the Bears.

2025 Bills' Preseason Schedule

Week 1 (Aug. 9): Bills vs. Giants, 1 p.m. ET, Highmark Stadium

Week 2 (Aug. 17): Bills at Bears, 8 p.m. ET, Soldier Field

Week 3 (Aug. 23): Bills at Buccaneers, 7:30 p.m. ET, Raymond James Stadium

quarterback Josh Allen (17) carries the ball
Aug 10, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) carries the ball defended by Chicago Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) in the first quarter of a pre-season game at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

