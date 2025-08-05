'Football is football' for Bills' underdog linebacker living a movie script
Let's take a stroll down memory lane for just a minute, Buffalo Bills' fans.
In 2024, the Bills brought on a little-known local kid from Depew, NY, to try out for the team as an undrafted linebacker out of the University of Buffalo. What unfolded over the course of the summer was nothing short of Hollywood. Where that Hollywood story ends, no one knows.
As Andreessen, affectionately known as "Buffalo Joe," embarks on year two of his improbable NFL career, a local beat reporter caught up with Andreessen.
Andreessen was asked about what it means to him to be playing for the Bills and UB.
"it means a lot, the support I get from the hometown, not too many undrafted special teams guys get that kind of love," said Andreessen.
Andreessen was asked how his camp was going, and he replied, "Camp is camp, you know, you're going to have ups and downs, trying to capitalize every day, get better. That's what camp is for, trying to execute every day. It's been fun though, the crowds have been crazy every day, making plays and trying to get better."
In response to how this year has been different compared to last season, Andreesen said, "it's very different, but very different, a lot of external expectations on you, things that you want to capitalize on, but obviously I'm in the system, I'm used to the guys on the team, makes it a little more extra fun, a little more comfortable."
"Football is football at the end of the day, just trying to get better," said the kid from Lancaster High School.
Where Andreesen goes from here is anyone's guess, but he's battling for a backup role with the Bills' defense. The Bills return their top three linebackers from last season, Terel Bernard, Matt Milano, and Dorian Williams. Andreesen is battling Baylon Spector and Edefuan Ulofoshio for one of the primary backup roles, but he has an opportunity to make a name for himself on special teams.
