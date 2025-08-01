Bills trying out 'dancing bear' next to Ed Oliver
The Buffalo Bills needed to do something different with the middle of their defensive line for the 2025 season.
Incumbent starters Ed Oliver and DaQuan Jones struggled at times throughout the season and in the playoffs. Adding T.J. Sanders via the draft and Larry Ogunjobi should help, but the one guy who could be the x-factor was drafted by the Bills in the fourth round of this year's draft.
Deone Walker is 6'6" and weighs 345 pounds. He might be the largest human the Bills have drafted in the Brandon Beane era. His size is what the Bills' defense needs, too. Someone who can occupy double teams and take up space, but according to his fellow Bills defensive tackle, he's more than just size. Oliver is already calling him a "dancing bear" and a "big guy on ballerina legs".
During Bills defensive coordinator Bobby Babich's recent press conference, he was asked about Walker.
"People that are his size shouldn't be able to do some of the things he does," said Babich. "But again, just like T.J., we need some consistency, because if we don't get the dancing bear, all that type of stuff, it doesn't matter."
"So, we need to make sure that that consistency is in there, and I get it, he's talented, but this is the NFL, everybody's talented," said Babich. "So ,certainly, he's got some God-given ability, but he needs to do his one-eleventh for us."
The Bills have a lot more depth at the defensive tackle position going into this season than they did in 2024, but fans should temper their expectations when it comes to rookies, such as T.J. Sanders and Walker. This position doesn't always translate right away, but the future is bright.
