Bills' revamped defense has Chiefs chasing them in latest NFL Top 10 rankings
The Buffalo Bills were four points away from making the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1990s, but a reshaped roster could put Buffalo over the top in 2025.
Buffalo went 13-4 during the regular season and won the AFC East title. The Bills made it to the AFC title game, but fell short to the Kansas City Chiefs 32-29.
This offseason was different from previous ones, as the Bills focused on adding talent and speed on defense to match up with Kansas City. All these moves and draft picks have turned into optimism from the media with how the Bills will perform in 2025.
On Monday, FOX NFL analyst Bucky Brooks released his list of the top 10 NFL teams before the summer. The Bills couldn't beat out the Philadelphia Eagles, who finished first, but they were able to land at two in the rankings. Behind Buffalo were the Washington Commanders at three, the Chiefs at four, and the Baltimore Ravens at five.
Brooks praised the moves made on defense in free agency and the draft, as he believes this will help the Bills in not having to win as many shootout games.
"After failing to reach the Super Bowl behind the NFL’s most explosive offense, general manager Brandon Beane spent the offseason upgrading a defense that let the team down in crucial moments last season. The Bills added a collection of pass rushers (Joey Bosa, Landon Jackson, TJ Sanders, and Deone Walker) and coverage specialists (Maxwell Hairston, Tre’Davious White, Jordan Hancock, and Dorian Strong) to help the defense preserve late-game leads against elite opponents. If Josh Allen and Co. continue to force opponents into high-scoring shootouts, the Bills’ new and improved defense is better equipped to deal with potent offenses."
Buffalo's defense was average at best last year as the Bills were 17th in total defense, allowing 341.5 yards per game. The strength of the defense was turnovers as they were third in the NFL in total turnovers forced with 32.
This defensive unit looks much better on paper than last year, as Brooks didn't mention the impact of other new guys like Michael Hoecht and Larry Ogunjobi, who will miss the first six games of the regular season serving their suspensions. Returning defenders like Greg Rousseau, Christian Benford, and Terrel Bernard give hope that this defense will meet the challenge at hand.
The Bills are in the conversation for a Super Bowl title this year, but their defense will be key as to whether they can help Josh Allen and the offense get there.
