Bills' top offensive offseason addition already sounds like a Joe Brady disciple
Without a voice attached to the words, one would think they were coming out of Joe Brady's mouth.
The Buffalo Bills' young, energetic offensive coordinator instilled an "everybody eats" philosophy in his first full season at the helm, and, quarterbacked by NFL MVP Josh Allen, the Bills proceeded to 30.9 points per game. They also became the first offense in league history to register 30 touchdown passes and 30 touchdown rushes in the same season.
Furthermore, 13 different Bills caught at least one touchdown pass, but the team did not have a 1,000-yard receiver.
Whether, or not, free-agent addition Joshua Palmer registers his first 1,000-yard season in 2025 doesn't seem to be of any concern to the former Los Angeles Chargers' starting wide receiver.
"I run every route to win, so, if it doesn't come to me, great. If it comes to me, even better, because I know I'm running my route to get somebody else open," said Palmer during an interview on One Bills Live. "And if this whole mantra is everybody eats, then if I run a great route to pull the coverage, then I know my counterparts are also running great routes to get the ball."
Palmer has gained at least 580 yards receiving each of his last three seasons. He has been targeted only 126 times combined over his last 25 games, but has managed to contribute to completions in other ways.
"Everybody eats even when you don't get the ball, you still eat because you're doing something to affect the whole team," said Palmer.
Spoken like a true Brady disciple without even having yet played a game in a Bills' uniform.
