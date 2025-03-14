Bills GM Brandon Beane gives shocking update on two free agent signings
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane had a busy start to the new league year; after locking down key pieces on both sides of the ball, he followed up by improving the defensive line with the signings of defensive ends Joey Bosa and Michael Hoecht, and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi.
Beane met with reporters on Friday afternoon to discuss the first wave of free agency, among other updates. The biggest piece of info from the press conference, however, is regarding to updates on two of the aforementioned signings.
First reported on X by team reporter Chris Brown, Brandon Beane said that both Larry Ogunjobi and Michael Hoecht have tested positive for PEDs and will be suspended for the first six games of the season.
"Beane says delay on a Larry Ogunjobi signing was he received notice of a PED suspension," Brown said in an X post. "We’ve worked through it and he should be signing soon. He is going to miss the first 6 games." In a follow-up post, Brown also confirmed Hoecht's suspension.
Beane later clarified that the team was aware of Michael Hoecht's suspension, but wouldn't have signed two players with PED suspensions had he known about it ahead of time.
With this news coming out, there shouldn't be much surprise if the Bills continue to add depth to their defensive line, whether it be via free agency or draft.
