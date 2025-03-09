Bills predicted to replace Rasul Douglas with projected $22 million cornerback
With NFL free agency set to begin this week, the clock is ticking on the Buffalo Bills being able to re-sign cornerback Rasul Douglas before he hits the open market.
Douglas is sure to draw suitors in free agency after proving to be a serviceable starting cornerback during his NFL career. Granted, he had a down year in terms of coverage numbers in 2024, but it was an outlier performance for the 29-year-old.
If the Bills don't re-up with Douglas, Sportsnaut's Matt Johnson predicts the team will replace him with New Orleans Saints cornerback and pending free agent, Paulson Adebo.
"With Rasul Douglas hitting the open market, there’s an opening in the Buffalo Bills secondary," he wrote. "Paulson Adebo only played in seven games last season, but the 25-year-old cornerback has held opponents under a 60% completion rate with a sub-70 QB rating over the last two seasons in 165 targets faced in coverage. Adebo would round out the Bills’ secondary, giving them a high-end starter for the foreseeable future, with the defensive line becoming a priority in the NFL Draft.
Adebo has proven himself to be a solid starter over four seasons, as evidenced by his career completion rate allowed of 60.3% and passer rating when targeted of 85.4.
That said, he also comes with a major concern, seeing as how he's coming off a season in which he suffered a broken femur that ended his 2024 campaign after seven games.
Adebo appears to be making good progress en route to being ready for next season, but there is always the chance he isn't himself in the first year back.
On the positive side for the Bills, that concern could make Adebo cheaper on the open market, which is ideal for a Buffalo squad that doesn't have a lot of cap space to work with.
Spotrac projects Adebo to land a two-year, $22.2 million deal in free agency. That is actually a lesser projection than the deal the outlet estimates for Douglas, which comes in at $11.9 million per over three years. Getting a cheaper, younger player in Douglas' spot should be very attractive to the Bills.
The Bills might prefer to hold on to someone they already know in Douglas for continuity purposes, but if he leaves, Adebo would be one heck of a replacement.
